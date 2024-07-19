Creamfields Introduces Sustainability Initiative, Cleanfields

Creamfields runs 22-25 August.
As Creamfields approaches, Cream HQ have announced their most ambitious sustainability initiatives to date - Cleanfields. As one of the world’s biggest electronic music festivals and having one of the most loyal and passionate musical communities, the festival behemoths are calling on festival goers to be part of the change, building on its existing efforts with the introduction of Cleanfields – a comprehensive 3-year plan aimed at preserving the 600-acre festival site.
In partnership with sustainability impact agency betternotstop, Cleanfields represents a joint effort to enhance Creamfields’ environmental impact with a dedicated Cleanfields campsite and pledge introduced this year, with their crew on hand to help and engage with festival goers and offering incentives to proactive participants and more. The primary goal is to encourage attendees to adopt more environmentally responsible habits, ensuring the site remains clean and vibrant throughout the event and continuing to build on its success in future years.
A Creamfields spokesperson said: “This year's Cleanfields initiative is not just a plan; it's a call to action for the entire dance music community. Let's come together, enjoy the music, and make a positive impact on our planet.”
“There is a clear commitment from the whole Creamfields team to look after the land the festival is on and empower their attendees to do the same. I'm excited to see how we can work together in creating an amazing event for everyone” betternotstop
A major focus of Cleanfields is to educate attendees about the environmental impact of festival waste, particularly tents and camping gear left behind. Key facts include: -
By dispelling these myths and raising awareness, Cleanfields aims to significantly reduce the number of tents left behind. Check out the Ultimate Tent Buyers Guide to find a good quality, reusable tent www.creamfields.com/tent-buying-guide/.
Creamfields is committed to improving recycling practices onsite. Attendees will find a variety of Recycling Points across the site, for recycling materials. Proper use of these areas significantly will increase Creamfields recycling rates over the years. Additional incentives include: -
Filling and returning a full recyclable or non-recyclable bin bag to the campsite points earns rewards to win side of stage experiences, merchandise and tickets to next year's festival. Returning 50 cups to the cup exchange in the event arena to earn free drink tokens. Free water refill points encourage the use of reusable water bottles, cutting down on single-use plastic waste.
As the mantra of Cleanfields states: OUR PARTY – OUR PLANET
For more information and to be part of the change join the Cleanfields pledge here www.creamfields.com/sustainability
Videos