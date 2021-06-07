Country Mile Comedy Festival Launches in July

Country Mile Productions has today launched their first ever Country Mile Comedy Festival, a fortnight-long showcase of new material from some of the UK's most exciting live comedians.

The festival will run for 10 dates across July, with 2 shows per night ranging from solo hours to double and triple bills. All shows will all take place at The Star of Kings in King's Cross, the home of Country Mile Comedy Club ("exceptionally good" Time Out), and will all be priced at just £5 each (plus booking fee).

The shows will follow the government's social distancing guidelines at the time of the performance.

Tickets can be purchased at: www.countrymileproductions.co.uk/festival

FESTIVAL SCHEDULE:

July 18, 3pm - Sara Barron & Sean McLoughlin

July 18, 5pm - Lou Sanders & Luke McQueen

July 19, 7:30pm - Catherine Bohart

July 19, 9pm - Fern Brady & Chloe Petts

July 20, 7:30pm - Helen Bauer & Sikisa

July 20, 9pm - Ahir Shah

July 21, 7:30pm - Larry Dean

July 21, 9pm - Ben Pope & Ken Cheng

July 22, 7:30pm - Pierre Novellie

July 22, 9pm - Jacob Hawley & Kai Samra

July 25, 3pm - Bella Hull, Izzy Askwith & Charlie George

July 25, 5pm - Ania Magliano & Leo Reich

July 26, 7:30pm - Huge Davies & Heidi Regan

July 26, 9pm - Sarah Keyworth

July 27, 7:30pm - Maisie Adam & Josh Jones

July 27, 9pm - Alex MacKeith

July 28, 7:30pm - Olga Koch

July 28, 9pm - Jordan Brookes

July 29, 7:30pm - Joe Thomas

July 29, 9pm - Felicity Ward