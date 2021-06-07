Country Mile Comedy Festival Launches in July
Acts including Lou Sanders, Ahir Shah, Fern Brady and Jordan Brookes will showcase new material at this work in progress festival.
Country Mile Productions has today launched their first ever Country Mile Comedy Festival, a fortnight-long showcase of new material from some of the UK's most exciting live comedians.
The festival will run for 10 dates across July, with 2 shows per night ranging from solo hours to double and triple bills. All shows will all take place at The Star of Kings in King's Cross, the home of Country Mile Comedy Club ("exceptionally good" Time Out), and will all be priced at just £5 each (plus booking fee).
The shows will follow the government's social distancing guidelines at the time of the performance.
Tickets can be purchased at: www.countrymileproductions.co.uk/festival
FESTIVAL SCHEDULE:
July 18, 3pm - Sara Barron & Sean McLoughlin
July 18, 5pm - Lou Sanders & Luke McQueen
July 19, 7:30pm - Catherine Bohart
July 19, 9pm - Fern Brady & Chloe Petts
July 20, 7:30pm - Helen Bauer & Sikisa
July 20, 9pm - Ahir Shah
July 21, 7:30pm - Larry Dean
July 21, 9pm - Ben Pope & Ken Cheng
July 22, 7:30pm - Pierre Novellie
July 22, 9pm - Jacob Hawley & Kai Samra
July 25, 3pm - Bella Hull, Izzy Askwith & Charlie George
July 25, 5pm - Ania Magliano & Leo Reich
July 26, 7:30pm - Huge Davies & Heidi Regan
July 26, 9pm - Sarah Keyworth
July 27, 7:30pm - Maisie Adam & Josh Jones
July 27, 9pm - Alex MacKeith
July 28, 7:30pm - Olga Koch
July 28, 9pm - Jordan Brookes
July 29, 7:30pm - Joe Thomas
July 29, 9pm - Felicity Ward