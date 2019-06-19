GET READY to laugh all month long as comedy takes over The Marlowe Studio in Canterbury this July.

Kicking off the month is Equinox on Friday 5 and Saturday 6 July. The latest show from Velma Celli, the UK's queen of live vocal drag, this is her most magical show yet celebrating songs from musicals, movies and popular culture.

Next up is Desiree Burch and Lou Sanders on Wednesday 17 July, who are offering a sneak preview of their 2019 Edinburgh Festival shows. Desiree is a New York stand-up and UK panel show regular, as well as a former Funny Women Award-winner. Lou is one of the most original comedians in Britain whose 2018 Edinburgh show, Shame Pig, was a huge hit and received rave reviews.

Hosted by Jessica Fostekew (The Guilty Feminist Podcast, BBC's Cuckoo and Motherland), The Hoovering Podcast Live is on Thursday 18 July. Jessica will join a panel of brilliant celebrity guests to share some delicious food alongside their favourite stories on the topic. Bring along some snacks to show off or you may get peckish!

There are more Edinburgh previews from Adam Riches and Ahir Shah on Friday 18 July. Hilarious and critically-acclaimed character comic, Adam Riches, will perform his absurd and downright hilarious new show - from edge of your seat audience participation to masterful character creations, no two shows are alike. Double Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Ahir Shah will be bringing his sharp, intellectual brand of stand-up which features a blend of philosophical inquiry, political vigour, and sweet gags.

Standard Issue, the comedy podcast by women, for women, is on Saturday 20 July - join Mickey Noonan and Hannah Dunleavy as they talk funnies and feminism with some of their favourite women in comedy.

John Robins and Ed Night will be previewing their Edinburgh shows on Monday 22 July. A previous winner of the prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Award, John is also an award-winning podcast host, with The Elis James And John Robins Show podcast being downloaded more than 25 million times. Former Edinburgh Comedy Awards best newcomer nominee Ed is one of the country's most exciting up-and-coming comics.

There'll be more Edinburgh sneak peaks from Josie Long and Moon on Tuesday 23 July. A unique voice in comedy, Josie is one of the most respected comedians of her generation, a multi-award-winner, and a comedy TV regular. Moon is an hilarious double act from England's provincial backwaters, whose debut Edinburgh show garnered critical-acclaim and sell out audiences.

Catherine Bohart and Ivo Graham are at The Studio on Wednesday 24 July, to give previews of the Edinburgh shows. Catherine is an award-winning comedian and writer, whose debut solo show, Immaculate, about her life as the bisexual, OCD daughter of the Catholic deacon received widespread critical acclaim. Apologetic Eton and Oxford alumnus Ivo Graham is the youngest ever winner of the prestigious So You Think You're Funny award for new acts at the Edinburgh Fringe whose self-aware wit has proved a hit with audiences of all ages.

The popular podcast Films To Be Buried With is live on stage on Thursday 25 July. Join comedian, actor, writer and swimmer Brett Goldstein and award-winning Canadian comedian Mae Martin as they go all the way into life and death by way of movies, to ultimately pick their Films To Be Buried With!

The final round of Edinburgh previews at The Marlowe Studio comes from Suzi Ruffell and Tom Ballard on Friday 26 July. Suzi has an innovative style and celebrates her working-class roots with a sideways look at the world. Tom is an Australian comedian who hosts Tonightly With Tom Ballard, a satirical TV show that is hugely popular in his homeland. Tom is making his Canterbury debut on the back of several successful stand up shows which saw him win Best Show at the Sydney Comedy Festival in 2017.

Inventive and hilarious, the text-based adventure game The Dark Room is on Sunday 28 July. Originally an interactive YouTube game created in 2012, The Dark Room went viral and has attracted more than four million views. Improv king John Robertson then transformed the game into a live show, and with no two shows ever the same, The Dark Room has taken the world by storm.

There is also comedy at The Marlowe Kit next month - anyone can have a go in the Stand-Up Comedy Workshop on Saturday 20 July, where Dr Olly Double (former professional comic and the UK's leading academic in the field of comedy and popular performance) will help people find their own distinct tone, develop skills for dealing with a live audience, and explore their personal comedy genius! Graduates of this workshop can then go on to show off their new talents at the Stand-Up Comedy Showcase on Friday 26 July.

All these shows are on sale now. Tickets can be booked by visiting marlowetheatre.com or by calling the Box Office on 01227 787787.





