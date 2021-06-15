Colin Hurley and George Rowlands to Star in THE BOY WITH THE BEE JAR at the Hope Theatre

Casting has been announced for THE BOY WITH THE BEE JAR by John Straiton (long-listed for the 2019 Bruntwood Prize), the first show to play at The Hope Theatre post reopening from 29 June - 17 July.

On a North London estate, a swarm of bees attracts an environmentally minded schoolboy who feels lost now that his father's no longer around. In the estate's playground, he is drawn to an old anarcho-punk called Euston, who is the sole witness to a horrific crime. As the city and its residents tear one another apart, these two misfits form an unexpected alliance, as they realise that each holds the key to the other's salvation. "I don't want to celebrate this. This thing we share. This lacking. This shame. This inability to do the right thing that should come easy as waking." "Easy as sleep."

Colin Hurley will play 'Euston' opposite George Rowlands, a 2021 graduate of Rose Bruford College, making his professional debut as 'The Boy' in this production. The Boy with the Bee Jar is directed by Philip Wilson.

Closed since March 2020, this acclaimed 50 seat pub theatre in the heart of Islington will now reopen at 50% capacity - tickets are on sale now here for this production in the early slot of 7pm, and also HOPE BOX, from Blue Grass Theatre, in the 9pm late slot - a week of comedy celebrating live theatre and the artists that create it, with an exciting line-up of up-and-coming comedians, sketch artists, comedy actors and alternative acts.

Colin Hurley has appeared in theatre productions all over the world, including in the West End and on Broadway, and with the Royal Shakespeare Company and at The National Theatre. He is a regular performer at Shakespeare's Globe, and has appeared in many of the plays of William Shakespeare; he was a member of the 2019 Globe Ensemble and his last appearance with them was in their 2020 production of THE TAMING OF THE SHREW. Colin was last seen on television, as series regular "Barry", in both series of KUDOS's production of FLOWERS. Film credits includes Black Pond and The Darkest Universe, and television credits include The Bill, The Chief, Peak Practice, Holby City, and EastEnders.

George Rowlands is graduating from Rose Bruford College in July. Whilst training, his theatre credits have included: Andrey (Three Sisters), Husband (The Good Soul of Szechuan) and Brutus in Julius Caesar, directed by ZoÃ« Waites. More recently George has appeared as 'B' in Alice Birch's [BLANK], and Tommy in Parliament Square (performed at the Unicorn Theatre) as his final shows before graduation.

