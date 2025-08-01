Climb To Win: JACK AND THE BEANSTALK Pantomime Tickets In Exeter

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Exeter Northcott Theatre and physical-comedy troupe Le Navet Bete are teaming up with Clip ‘n Climb Exeter for a beanstalk-inspired climbing challenge ahead of this year’s festive family pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk.

To mark the partnership, Clip ‘n Climb has transformed one of its climbing elements into “The Beanstalk.” Climbers who reach the top and find a hidden golden coin will be entered into a monthly prize draw to win four tickets to the panto. The challenge is open now and will run through the show's opening in November.

“We're thrilled to be one of the lead sponsors,” said Damian Johnson, Managing Director of Clip ‘n Climb Exeter. “We’ve added a magical twist to the wall, turning it into a real-life adventure—and giving climbers of all ages a chance to win tickets to one of the city’s most beloved holiday shows.”

The Northcott’s Joint Chief Executives—Emma Stephenson, Kelly Johnson, and Martin Berry—added, “It’s a fantastic way to bring the magic of Jack and the Beanstalk beyond the stage and into the community. We’re especially grateful that Clip ‘n Climb will also support our Pay It Forward scheme, helping local families access free tickets this Christmas.”

To launch the promotion, Le Navet Bete’s Matt Freeman, Al Dunn, and Nick Bunt—who will appear as Dame Trott, Jack, and Billy—visited Clip ‘n Climb to test the Beanstalk themselves. The team documented the hilarity in a behind-the-scenes video now available online.

Audiences can expect Le Navet Bete’s signature style: “Lots of laughs, rapid costume changes, and of course, a wig or two!” said the cast.

For more information, visit Clip ‘n Climb Exeter and to book Jack and the Beanstalk tickets, visit exeternorthcott.co.uk.

Accessible Performances:

Audio-described: Sat 29 Nov, 2:30pm

Captioned: Sat 29 Nov, 7pm

BSL Interpreted: Fri 5 Dec, 7pm

Relaxed: Sun 7 Dec, 11am & Sun 4 Jan, 11am

No Kids Allowed nights: 9, 10, 12 Dec & 2 Jan at 7pm

Panto Pandemonium: Sun 4 Jan, 3:30pm