Chelsea Halfpenny to Star in WAITRESS at Theatre Royal Brighton This July

Chelsea Halfpenny will lead the cast as Jenna in the smash hit romantic musical comedy WAITRESS when the show comes to Theatre Royal Brighton from Mon 11 to Sat 16 July 2022. Full casting alongside Chelsea is to be announced in due course.

Chelsea Halfpenny began her career in the popular children's television series Byker Grove. She appeared as 'Amy Wyatt' in Emmerdale for three years and 'Alice Munroe' in Casualty, a part she played for four years. Chelsea recently made her West End debut as 'Judy Bernly' in 9 to 5 The Musical at the Savoy Theatre.

WAITRESS is based on the 2007 movie written by Adrienne Shelly. Music and lyrics are written by GRAMMY award-winning, singer-songwriter sensation Sara Bareilles, who appeared on the Graham Norton TV show, performing the hit song from the show She Used To Be Mine. With a book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony-award winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro, Waitress has garnered multiple awards and nominations in both America and the UK, receiving acclaim from both audiences and critics alike.

WAITRESS opened on Broadway on 24th April 2016 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, where it ran until 5th January 2020. Waitress celebrated its official opening night at the Adelphi Theatre in London's West End on 7 March 2019. The North American tour of Waitress is currently on hold due to COVID-19. Waitress is currently on tour in Japan (Japanese language production), and is set to open in Australia and Holland.

WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This beautiful musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.



Book by Jessie Nelson

Music and Lyrics by Grammy Award-winner Sara Bareilles

Based upon the motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly

Directed by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus



WAITRESS was originally produced by Barry & Fran Weissler and Norton and Elayne Herrick. The tour is produced by Barry & Fran Weissler and David Ian Productions.