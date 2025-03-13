Celebrate World Theatre Day At The Corn Exchange Newbury; Full Lineup Announced

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Corn Exchange Newbury will invite theatre lovers of all ages to celebrate World Theatre Day on Thursday 27 March with an upcoming line-up of fantastic performances that capture the magic, creativity, and emotion of live theatre.

Kicking off the celebrations on World Theatre Day itself is renowned theatre company Degrees of Error who present Murder She Didn't Write: Improvised Murder Mystery (Thu 27 Mar). This smash-hit Edinburgh Fringe favourite puts the audience in the director's chair as they shape a brand-new, Agatha Christie-style whodunnit live on stage. With outrageous characters, unexpected twists, and hilarious improvisation, no two shows are ever the same. The case is yours to crack! But can you solve the mystery before the killer is revealed?

For those seeking a deeply moving theatrical experience, In Other Words (Fri 28 Mar) tells the story of an intimate relationship using the power of music to help us remember the past, connect with the present and hope for the future. Weaving together humour, tenderness, and the timeless music of Frank Sinatra, this critically acclaimed play explores the effects of Alzheimer's disease and how music can reconnect us to the past. This globally celebrated production has touched the hearts of audiences across the world with its powerful reminder of the enduring strength of love, even in the face of memory loss.

Meanwhile, younger theatregoers and families can immerse themselves in magical adventures with two beloved tales brought to life on stage. The Olivier Award-nominated adaptation of Room on the Broom (Thu 10 to Sun 13 Apr) by theatre company Tall Stories promises spellbinding fun for little ones, as a kind-hearted witch and her cat pick up an unexpected group of hitchhikers on their broomstick. But when disaster strikes and a hungry dragon appears, will there be room on the broom for everyone? Bursting with music, laughter, and a little bit of magic, this enchanting show is perfect for ages 3 and up. There is also the opportunity for little ones to get creative before the show with artist Gemma Kirby in the Room on the Broom Pre-show Workshop (Sat 12 Apr) to decorate their very own witch's mask. Children can then wear their mask to watch the show take it home to keep the story going.

For fans of classic storytelling, Michael Morpurgo's Farm Boy (Tue 22 Apr) brings a heartfelt sequel to War Horse to the stage. Following a touching intergenerational tale, this beautifully crafted production blends drama, storytelling, and original music to capture the changing face of the English countryside. As a grandson listens to his grandfather's memories of childhood, the play becomes a nostalgic journey through history, exploring how stories connect us across generations.

World Theatre Day is a moment to celebrate the joy and impact of live performance, and the Corn Exchange Newbury is proud to bring this range of theatre productions to their stage. Whether you're unravelling a mystery, rediscovering love through music, or sharing a magical adventure with your family, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Tickets for the shows mentioned above are available now and can be purchased online at www.cornexchangenew.com or by contacting the box office on 01635 522733, or in person at the Corn Exchange Newbury Box Office.

