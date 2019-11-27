Casting Announced for A MONSTER CALLS 2020 tour

Full casting is today announced for the 2020 UK tour of A Monster Calls, which runs at the Belgrade Theatre from 3-7 March as part of its Spring Season 2020.

Based on the Carnegie and Greenaway Medal-winning novel by Patrick Ness and Siobhan Dowd (the only book ever to receive both awards), this piercing production sees their powerful tale of love and loss brought vividly to life by visionary director Sally Cookson (La Strada, Hetty Feather, We're Going on a Bear Hunt). The show is an Old Vic production in association with Bristol Old Vic, produced by Global Creatures, Jonathan Church Productions and Chichester Festival Theatre.

The full cast for the show includes Greg Bernstein (Harry), Kaye Brown (Grandma), Rafaella Covino, Ammar Duffus (Conor), Keith Gilmore (Monster), Jade Hackett (Sully), Cora Kirk (Lily), Kel Matsena (Anton), Maria Omakinwa (Mum), Sarah Quist (Miss Godfrey), Paul Sockett (Mr Marl) Ewan Wardrop (Dad) and Sam Wood.

Offering a dazzling insight into love, life and healing, A Monster Calls tells the story of thirteen-year-old Conor and his mum. Together, they've managed just fine since his dad moved away. But now his mum is sick and not getting any better. His grandmother won't stop interfering and the kids at school won't look him in the eye.

Then, one night, Conor is woken by something at his window. A monster has come walking. It's come to tell Conor tales from when it walked before. And when it's finished, Conor must tell his own story and face his deepest fears.

"Stories are wild creatures, the monster said. When you let them loose, who knows what havoc they might wreak?"

Suitable for ages 10+, this critically acclaimed adaptation was the winner of the 2019 Best Entertainment and Family Olivier Award. The UK tour is supported by Arts Council England through a National Lottery Project Grant and The Touring Partnership.

The UK tour will be supported by an extensive outreach and education programme, including discussions, workshops, education pack and participatory events and activities for local community groups, addressing the widespread resonance of the story's themes.

The company will also be working with Kooth, a free and anonymous online counselling and emotional wellbeing support service for children and young people.

A Monster Calls is directed by Sally Cookson and devised with the company, with Adam Peck as the writer in the room. Set design is by Michael Vale and costume design is by Katie Sykes. The composer is Benji Bower, lighting is by Aideen Malone and sound is by Mike Beer. Projection is by Dick Straker, casting is by Jessica Ronane CDG and movement is by Dan Canham.

A Monster Calls shows at the Belgrade Theatre Coventry from 3-7 March as part of its Spring Season 2020. Tickets are available to book now by calling the box office on 024 7655 3055 or visiting www.belgrade.co.uk where prices are cheaper. Book for three or four shows in the Spring Season to claim 15% off your tickets, or a massive 25% off when you book for five or more.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You