THE OLIVIA RODRIGO SHOW: A POP SOUR V GUTS to be Presented at The Union Theatre

Sad Girl Productions is back after a packed out show at the New Wimbledon Theatre! This time they are celebrating the works of Olivia Rodrigo in a double feature cabaret of her two albums.

The Olivia Rodrigo Show: A Pop Cabaret Sour V Guts will be a cabaret event where up and coming London talent will sings songs from both of the pop star's albums.

The show will be on 12th May at The Union Theatre.

The event is family friendly and will have merchandise available to purchase as well as free face glitter for young Liv fans!

Line up to be announced.

Love Olivia Rodrigo? Love listening to live singers? The Olivia Rodrigo show is a family friendly cabaret show where we get incredible singers to perform songs from her albums Sour + Guts!

If you didn't manage to get tickets for the shows at the O2 or just don't like an overwhelming concert experience this is the next best thing!

Doors open at 4pm and merch will be available before and after the show!

The lineup will include emerging young talent, lineup to be announced.

Tickets are available now with discounted rates for under 11's and concessions available.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-olivia-rodrigo-show-a-pop-cabaret-tickets-890505384577