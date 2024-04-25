Dave Hill Brings New Stand-up Show CAVEMAN IN A SPACESHIP to London in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dave Hill (as seen on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Girls5eva, Joe Pera Talks with You, Inside Amy Schumer) is coming to London with his new stand-up show 'Caveman in a Spaceship' in May.

Caveman in a Spaceship sees Dave combining music with comedy storytelling and occasional, ill-advised feats of strength into a face-melting hour that explores life, death, love, and various snack foods in an often-confusing, futuristic world. Coming clean on being banned for life from Twitter and the one day he worked as a driver for Bjork, he also delves into his romantic skills with some sure-fire chat up lines that are guaranteed to work here in the capital. He does all this while ripping sweet guitar solos whenever appropriate, which is always!

Throughout Caveman In A Spaceship, he straddles the line between naff and awesome with such affable ease, even when he's feigning belligerence, tapping into the same unlikely rock strutting as kindred spirits such as Flight Of The Conchords and David O'Doherty. Great to have him back! - Chortle

Dave Hill is a comedian, writer, actor, and musician hailing from the USA. He has appeared in numerous TV shows including most recently the new U.S. version of Would I Lie To You. Also, he plays a Devo-obsessed weed dealer in the new film Drunk Bus starring Ozark's Charlie Tahan and Will Forte. Dave has also starred in his own TV series, The King of Miami, on the MOJO Network, which was cancelled even though Dave really liked it.

Dave performs live comedy in theatres, prisons, and basements all over the world. He appears regularly with fellow comedians such as Janeane Garofalo, Tom Papa, and Gary Gulman and has opened for musical acts including Snoop Dogg, Broken Social Scene, Down, Autopsy, Quicksand, and Rhett Miller.

He is currently the support act for Tenacious D are on their sold-out 'Spicy Meatball' US, UK and Europe arena tour which famously promises to be "better than The Beatles... better than the Stones... even better than Taylor Swift"

As well as all of this, Dave also plays guitar and sings in his own rock band, Valley Lodge, whose song "Go" is the theme song for HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver in addition to fronting Painted Doll with death metal legend Chris Reifert (Autopsy, Death). He is also the founding member of Witch Taint, most extremely extreme Norwegian Black Metal band from Gary, Indiana ever probably. Valley Lodge just released a new album called 'Shadows in Paradise' which you can find by clicking here.

Dave also smells really great. Honestly, you can ask anyone.

Dave Hill: Caveman In A Spaceship will be at London's Soho Theatre (21 Dean Street, Soho) from Wednesday 15th May - Saturday 18th May 2024.

Tickets are from £18.00

Age recommendation 16+