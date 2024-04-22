STRICTLY COME DANCING's Karen Hauer & Gorka Marquez to Launch SPEAKEASY Tour in 2025

The tour opens in Dartford on 24 February 2025 and travels across the England, Scotland and Wales and will include a West End venue.
Strictly Come Dancing professionals Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez will bring their all-new show SPEAKEASY to theatres in 2025.
Expect exhilarating live music and breath-taking choreography with Karen and Gorka's newest offering, which follows their debut tour FIREDANCE, which toured the UK in 2020, 2022 and 2023. Unlock the door to an undercover world of elegance and iconic dance flavours. From the clandestine New York Speakeasy to the sultry Havana dance floors and from the Burlesque Cabaret Clubs of the mid 1900's to the glittering mirror balls of Studio 54, SPEAKEASY will be a delicious dance experience. Mamba, Salsa, Charleston, Foxtrot and Samba the night away with our electrifying cast of world-class dancers, vocalists and musicians.
It will be their biggest tour to date and will also include their West End debut as a duo (date and venue coming soon).
Gorka said "I'm so excited to be going back on the road with Karen and seeing everybody across the UK. We're going to immerse the audience in an undercover world of dance and I can't wait!'
Karen added: "Partnering again on a new tour with my good friend Gorka is so exciting and we can't wait for audiences up and down the UK to see what we've put together for them. We're bringing a new look and feel to this show; all new music, dances and a theme where we'll be bringing you behind a secret door for an evening of total entertainment and escapism. We are also absolutely thrilled that for the first time we will be taking our tour to the West End. It's shaping up to be the most incredible adventure and we can't wait for people to join us on the journey."
Karen Hauer is Strictly Come Dancing's longest standing professional, having spent 12 series on the iconic show. She has partnered with celebrities including Westlife's Nicky Byrne, The 'Hairy Biker' Dave Myers, Mark Wright, Jeremy Vine, Chris Ramsey and Jamie Laing. Crowned 2008 World Mambo Champion, Karen was also a finalise of So You Think You Can Dance USA and Principal female dancer in the original Broadway cast of Burn the Floor and subsequent World Tours. Following the success of Karen and Gorka's FIREDANCE, Karen is delighted to be returning to the stage in 2025 with SPEAKEASY, at which she also undertakes Associate Choreographer and Associate Creative Producer roles.
Gorka is a favourite Strictly Come Dancing professional with past celebrity partners including Helen Skelton, Alexandra Burke and Maisie Smith. He is currently a judge on Spain's Dancing with the Stars. Gorka is also a qualified personal trainer and fitness model. He also has his own reality TV series 'Life behind the Lens', which gives a glimpse of his family life with fiancée Gemma Atkinson and their children. Gorka is looking forward to getting creative with some exciting and dynamic new choreography for this brand new dance show, following on from the electrifying FIREDANCE.
Creative Producer and Director Stuart Glover (We Will Rock You, Footloose, The SpongeBob Musical, Cirque Enchantment, Elysium, Rock the Circus, Get on the Floor!, Broken Strings, Anton & Erin and FIREDANCE with Karen and Gorka) said: "This brand new show is a celebration of vintage and iconic dance styles set in the seductive secret underworld, with live music and a sensational supporting cast. Karen and Gorka are always a delight to work with, they have excellent creative vision and a real passion for dance and storytelling. SPEAKEASY is set to be a must see in 2025".
The tour opens in Dartford on 24 February 2025 and travels across the England, Scotland and Wales and will include a West End venue, details of which will be confirmed soon. Don't miss the must see dance show of 2025 - SPEAKEASY is on sale from 26 April 2024 and is coming to a theatre near you.
Catch Speakeasy across the UK in 2025:
Dartford Orchard Theatre
Perth Concert Hall
Aberdeen Music Hall
Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Blackpool Opera House
Llandudno Venue Cymru
Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Hull City Hall
York Barbican
Gateshead Glasshouse ICM
Sheffield City Hall
Peterborough New Theatre
Bradford St George's
Swansea Brangwyn Hall
Warwick Arts Centre
Manchester BWH
Wycombe Swan
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Fareham Live
Portsmouth Kings Theatre
Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
Cardiff New Theatre
Buxton Opera House
Bournemouth Pavilion
Cheltenham Town Hall
Ipswich Regent Theatre
St Alban The Alban Arena
Canterbury Marlowe Theatre
Cambridge Corn Exchange
Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Bromley Churchill
Northampton Derngate
Guildford G Live
Birmingham Symphony Hall
Truro Hall for Cornwall*
Bath Forum
Basingstoke The Anvil
Hastings White Rock
Eastbourne Congress Theatre
Leicester De Montford Hall
Date TBC
West End Venue - TBC
For more information visit www.speakeasylive.co.uk
Tickets available from Friday 26 April at 10am BST at www.bookingsdirect.com or via the individual venue box offices.
* Tickets for Truro Hall will go on general sale on 20 May
