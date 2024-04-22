STRICTLY COME DANCING's Karen Hauer & Gorka Marquez to Launch SPEAKEASY Tour in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Strictly Come Dancing professionals Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez will bring their all-new show SPEAKEASY to theatres in 2025.

Expect exhilarating live music and breath-taking choreography with Karen and Gorka's newest offering, which follows their debut tour FIREDANCE, which toured the UK in 2020, 2022 and 2023. Unlock the door to an undercover world of elegance and iconic dance flavours. From the clandestine New York Speakeasy to the sultry Havana dance floors and from the Burlesque Cabaret Clubs of the mid 1900's to the glittering mirror balls of Studio 54, SPEAKEASY will be a delicious dance experience. Mamba, Salsa, Charleston, Foxtrot and Samba the night away with our electrifying cast of world-class dancers, vocalists and musicians.

It will be their biggest tour to date and will also include their West End debut as a duo (date and venue coming soon).

Gorka said "I'm so excited to be going back on the road with Karen and seeing everybody across the UK. We're going to immerse the audience in an undercover world of dance and I can't wait!'

Karen added: "Partnering again on a new tour with my good friend Gorka is so exciting and we can't wait for audiences up and down the UK to see what we've put together for them. We're bringing a new look and feel to this show; all new music, dances and a theme where we'll be bringing you behind a secret door for an evening of total entertainment and escapism. We are also absolutely thrilled that for the first time we will be taking our tour to the West End. It's shaping up to be the most incredible adventure and we can't wait for people to join us on the journey."

Karen Hauer is Strictly Come Dancing's longest standing professional, having spent 12 series on the iconic show. She has partnered with celebrities including Westlife's Nicky Byrne, The 'Hairy Biker' Dave Myers, Mark Wright, Jeremy Vine, Chris Ramsey and Jamie Laing. Crowned 2008 World Mambo Champion, Karen was also a finalise of So You Think You Can Dance USA and Principal female dancer in the original Broadway cast of Burn the Floor and subsequent World Tours. Following the success of Karen and Gorka's FIREDANCE, Karen is delighted to be returning to the stage in 2025 with SPEAKEASY, at which she also undertakes Associate Choreographer and Associate Creative Producer roles.

Gorka is a favourite Strictly Come Dancing professional with past celebrity partners including Helen Skelton, Alexandra Burke and Maisie Smith. He is currently a judge on Spain's Dancing with the Stars. Gorka is also a qualified personal trainer and fitness model. He also has his own reality TV series 'Life behind the Lens', which gives a glimpse of his family life with fiancée Gemma Atkinson and their children. Gorka is looking forward to getting creative with some exciting and dynamic new choreography for this brand new dance show, following on from the electrifying FIREDANCE.

Creative Producer and Director Stuart Glover (We Will Rock You, Footloose, The SpongeBob Musical, Cirque Enchantment, Elysium, Rock the Circus, Get on the Floor!, Broken Strings, Anton & Erin and FIREDANCE with Karen and Gorka) said: "This brand new show is a celebration of vintage and iconic dance styles set in the seductive secret underworld, with live music and a sensational supporting cast. Karen and Gorka are always a delight to work with, they have excellent creative vision and a real passion for dance and storytelling. SPEAKEASY is set to be a must see in 2025".

The tour opens in Dartford on 24 February 2025 and travels across the England, Scotland and Wales and will include a West End venue, details of which will be confirmed soon. Don't miss the must see dance show of 2025 - SPEAKEASY is on sale from 26 April 2024 and is coming to a theatre near you.

Catch Speakeasy across the UK in 2025:

Monday 24 February

Dartford Orchard Theatre

Wednesday 26 February

Perth Concert Hall

Thursday 27 February

Aberdeen Music Hall

Friday 28 February

Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Saturday 1 March

Blackpool Opera House

Sunday 2 March

Llandudno Venue Cymru

Tuesday 4 March

Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Wednesday 5 March

Hull City Hall

Thursday 6 March

York Barbican

Saturday 8 March

Gateshead Glasshouse ICM

Sunday 9 March

Sheffield City Hall

Wednesday 12 March

Peterborough New Theatre

Thursday 13 March

Bradford St George's

Friday 14 March

Swansea Brangwyn Hall

Saturday 15 March

Warwick Arts Centre

Sunday 16 March

Manchester BWH

Tuesday 18 March

Wycombe Swan

Wednesday 19 March

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Thursday 20 March

Fareham Live

Friday 21 March

Portsmouth Kings Theatre

Saturday 22 March

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Sunday 23 March

Cardiff New Theatre

Tuesday 25 March

Buxton Opera House

Wednesday 26 March

Bournemouth Pavilion

Thursday 27 March

Cheltenham Town Hall

Friday 28 March

Ipswich Regent Theatre

Saturday 29 March

St Alban The Alban Arena

Sunday 30 March

Canterbury Marlowe Theatre

Tuesday 1 April

Cambridge Corn Exchange

Wednesday 2 April

Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Thursday 3 April

Bromley Churchill

Friday 4 April

Northampton Derngate

Saturday 5 April

Guildford G Live

Sunday 6 April

Birmingham Symphony Hall

Tuesday 8 April

Truro Hall for Cornwall*

Wednesday 9 April

Bath Forum

Thursday 10 April

Basingstoke The Anvil

Friday 11 April

Hastings White Rock

Saturday 12 April

Eastbourne Congress Theatre

Sunday 13 April

Leicester De Montford Hall

Date TBC

West End Venue - TBC

For more information visit www.speakeasylive.co.uk

Tickets available from Friday 26 April at 10am BST at www.bookingsdirect.com or via the individual venue box offices.

* Tickets for Truro Hall will go on general sale on 20 May