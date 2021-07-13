Casting Announced For the Watermill Theatre's JUST SO

Artistic Director Paul Hart and the team at Newbury's The Watermill Theatre are thrilled to announce casting for the third and final production of the 2021 outdoor summer season, a semi-staged concert of Stiles & Drewe's family musical JUST SO, inspired by the stories of Rudyard Kipling, playing on the main lawn from Friday 30 July until Saturday 4 September, with a press night on Monday 2 August.

At the 'Time of the Very Beginnings' the land is bustling with beasts, the sky is filled with birds and the ocean is teeming with fish. But there is one small problem: all the animals look the same!

The wise 'Eldest Magician' sends them out into the world to find their individuality. Everything is just so until Pau Amma the Crab starts playing with the ocean, causing terrible floods that put the other animals in danger. The brave Elephant's Child embarks on a journey to challenge and overcome Pau Amma, but can she do it alone?

This wondrous family musical blends five of Rudyard Kipling's Just So stories to tell a tale of courage, friendship and the power of an individual to make a difference.

The JUST SO company includes two 2021 graduates, both making their professional debuts at the Watermill: Laura Andresen Guimarães as 'Zebra' and Kemi Clarke as 'Leopard'. The other company members are Alexander Bean as 'Rhino', Nathanael Campbell as 'Eldest Magician', Dan de Cruz as 'Parsee Man / Jaguar / Show MD', Eleanor Kane as 'Elephant Child', Emma Lucia as 'Kolokolo Bird', Pete Mooney as 'Kangaroo / Cooking Stove' and Emma Jane Morton as 'Giraffe / Yellow Dingo Dog'.

Director Abigail Pickard Price said, "Welcoming audiences back to The Watermill this summer after such a time is a true delight and it is a particular treat to be able to invite the younger members of our community and families back to the theatre for JUST SO."

JUST SO has a historic connection to The Watermill where it was first performed in 1989. With its message about the power of individuality and the importance of coming together as part of a wider community, it feels a perfect fit for this summer. We have an incredible team both on and off stage to bring this brand-new concert performance to life and we cannot wait to take audiences on a journey from the banks of the River Lambourn to the green and greasy Limpopo River!"

JUST SO is directed by Abigail Pickard Price, set and costume Design by Katie Lias, choreography by Chi-San Howard, lighting design by Harry Armytage, sound design by Leigh Davies with Tarek Merchant as Musical Director. Full creative and crew credits can be found below.

JUST SO is part of The Watermill's summer season taking place outside in the theatre's beautiful gardens with shows performed to a socially distanced audience. Audience members can book their own socially distanced seating area, with aisles and space between each seating area. Individual seats and tables are reserved, and audiences will be able to select a seating area when booking their tickets. Seats will be uncovered, and performances will go ahead whatever the weather. Audiences are advised to bring appropriate clothing for the conditions and may also wish to bring extra cushions and blankets.

Face coverings, unless exempt, will be required to enter indoor spaces, such as the toilets. There will be hand sanitiser stations, a one-way system for accessing the toilets and signage to indicate routes and procedures. There will also be free onsite parking in the main car park. All current government guidelines will apply throughout the season and The Watermill will keep these under constant review.

A two-course pre-show menu from the restaurant will be available to enjoy from 5pm before evening shows starting at 7pm and from midday before matinée performances starting at 2pm. Cream teas will also be available to enjoy in The Watermill's riverside gardens after matinée performances.