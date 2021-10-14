Casting Announced For the UK Tour of GROAN UPS

Olivier award winning comedy favourites, Mischief, announce full casting for their very first UK tour of Groan Ups. The touring cast presents: Daniel Abbott (Archie), Jamie Birkett (Chemise, Miss Murray), Matt Cavendish (Simon), Killian Macardle (Paul, Mr White), Yolanda Ovide (Moon), Dharmesh Patel (Spencer), Lauren Samuels (Katie), with understudies Paul Brown and Holly Sumpton.

The show visits Theatre Royal Brighton from Tuesday 23 - Saturday 27 November.

Something a little different from Mischief, Groan Ups is a comedy all about growing up. Following an unruly classroom of six year olds as they journey through anarchic teenage life, through to adulthood, this comedy asks the real questions - do we choose who we become? Is the story of our lives already written? Do we ever really grow up?

Groan Ups premiered in the West End at the Vaudeville Theatre in September 2019 and also featured on the Royal Variety Performance in the presence of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, Groan Ups is directed by Kirsty Patrick Ward with Set Design by Fly Davis, Costume Design by Roberto Surace, Sound Design and Composition by Alexandra Faye Braithwaite and Lighting Design by Christopher Nairne. Associate Director is Katie-Ann McDonough. Produced by Kenny Wax Ltd and Stage Presence Ltd.

Mischief's other West End successes include The Play That Goes Wrong, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, The Comedy About A Bank Robbery, Magic Goes Wrong and Mischief Movie Night. Groan Ups is one of three Mischief shows heading out on tour this summer: The Play That Goes Wrong opens its fourth UK tour today and Magic Goes Wrong opens its first UK tour on the 20 July. In addition to their stage work, Mischief's hugely successful six-part TV Series, The Goes Wrong Show, aired in the UK on BBC ONE and on Amazon Prime Video in the US, Canada and Australia. The show received a 2020 TV Choice Award nomination for Best Comedy and has recently been nominated in the Comedy category at the 2021 National Television Awards. Series two is currently in production.