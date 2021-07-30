Casting Announced For UK Tour of THE WOMAN IN BLACK

PW Productions has announced the UK tour cast of Susan Hill's The Woman in Black, Robert Goodale will star as 'Arthur Kipps' and AnTony Eden as 'The Actor'. The show heads to Theatre Royal Brighton from Mon 30 Aug - Sat 4 Sep.

Celebrating over 30 years in the West End, more than 7 million people have lived to tell the tale of one of the most chilling and successful theatre events ever staged. Unanimously acclaimed by the critics, The Woman in Black combines the power and intensity of live theatre with a cinematic quality inspired by the world of film noir. The formula delivers an evening of unremitting drama, transporting the audience into a terrifying and ghostly world.

Stephen Mallatratt's adaptation of Susan Hill's bestselling novel tells the story of a lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over his family by the spectre of a 'Woman in Black'. He engages a young actor to help him tell his story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul. It begins innocently enough, but as they delve further into his darkest memories the borders between make believe and reality begin to blur and the flesh begins to creep.

Robert Goodale returns to the role of Arthur Kipps, having played the part during the 2019-2020 tour of The Woman in Black. Robert's other theatre credits include How To Act at The National Theatre of Scotland, Dr Faustus at Shakespeare's Globe, the national tours of Festen and Taming of the Shrew and The Rivals, The Comedy of Errors, Romeo and Juliet, School for Scandal and Cyrano De Bergerac with the Royal Shakespeare Company. Robert's television and film credits include the BBC's Births, Marriages and Deaths, Holby City, McMafia, ITV's Doc Martin and Midsomer Murders.

AnTony Eden's West End credits include Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Les Misérables. His other theatre credits include Ten Times Table at the Mill at Sonning, A Brief History of Women and Taking Steps with the Alan Ayckbourn company at the Stephen Joseph Theatre and 59E59 New York, A Passionate Woman at the Cheltenham Everyman and on tour, and Three Kings at the St James' Theatre among others. Antony is also associate director of The Woman in Black and directs and produces with his own theatre company, Dead Letter Perfect.

The 2021 UK Tour opens at Cambridge Arts Theatre before visiting Bath, Guilford, Oxford, Malvern, Shrewsbury, Manchester, Brighton, Glasgow, York, Blackpool, Stoke and Edinburgh. Further tour dates to be announced.

In June 2019 The Woman in Black celebrated its 30th Anniversary in London's West End with a special gala performance.

The Woman in Black is directed by Robin Herford, with designs by Michael Holt and lighting by Kevin Sleep.