Casting Announced For The European Premiere Of BROOKLYN THE MUSICAL

Brooklyn the Musical, with a book, lyrics, and music by Mark Schoenfeld and Barri McPherson, will run at Greenwich Theatre from Friday 27 September - Saturday 19 October, 2019. Press night is Monday 30 September at 7,30pm.

With book, lyrics, and music by Mark Schoenfeld and Barri McPherson, Brooklyn the Musical is a story within a story. On the outside, a band of soulful street singers and storytellers sharing a story from their lives. And their story: a young Parisian coming to America to search for fame and the Father she never knew. Her only clue, her name.... Brooklyn. With a brilliant mix of pop, rock and soul, including the famous song, 'Once Upon A Time', these stories interweave to create a musical that is a touching and inspiring sidewalk-fairy tale.

Hiba Elchikhe (Brooklyn) was Princess Jasmine in Disney's Aladdin and is about to star in the premiere of FIVER at Southwark Playhouse.

Emily-Mae (Paradice) was Ulla in The Producers (The Royal Exchange, Manchester).

Sabrina Aloueche (Faith) was Scaramouche for four years in the West End production of We Will Rock You (Dominion Theatre), and Eponine, in Les Miserables (Queen's Theatre).

John Addison (Taylor) is currently playing Theo in School of Rock in the West End. His other leading roles include Sam Wheat in Ghost, Henry in The Go-Between (West End) and Jojo in The Life (Southwark Playhouse).

Andrew Patrick-Walker (Streetsinger) will next be seen in Jerry Springer - The Opera at Manchester's Hope Mill Theatre, where he also appeared in Hair. He was 1st cover Blake in Bat Out of Hell - The Musical (London Coliseum/Ed Mirvish Theatre, Toronto).

Jodie Beth Meyer (Alternate Brooklyn) was in Tell me on a Sunday at The Watermill and UK Tour and Les Miserables in Concert.

Director/choreographer: Adam Haigh.

Producer: Paul Morrissey Ltd.

Mark Schoenfeld and Barri McPherson

Born in Brooklyn and raised in the Bronx projects, Mark Schoenfeld fell on hard times and eventually became a street performer. Barri McPherson, a friend from his past, heard him singing on the street one day and invited him to live in her home. Together, the two wrote the musical Brooklyn, which premiered on Broadway in September 2004 and ran for 283 performances.

Adam Haigh (Director)

Adam's credits include: Carmen (Union), Spelling Bee (Drayton Arms), South Pacific (Guernsey), Toys the new Musical (Dubai), Little Women (Stockwell), and Chicago (Minack). He most recently choreographed the current production of Elegies for Punks and Raging Queens at the Union.





