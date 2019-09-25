Casting Announced For Matthew Bourne's THE RED SHOES At Birmingham Hippodrome

New Adventures has announced the full cast for the return of Matthew Bourne's double Olivier award-winning, smash hit production of The Red Shoes at Birmingham Hippodrome from Tuesday 11 - Saturday 15 February 2020.

Matthew Bourne said today: "I'm proud that for nearly 20 years, New Adventures has built an unprecedented audience for dance throughout the UK, and for this national tour of "The Red Shoes" we will play over 200 performances across 21 leading regional large-scale theatres, more than any other UK dance company. We have an audience who are fiercely loyal, questioning and open-minded, as has been shown on the current tour of our radical reinterpretation of "Romeo and Juliet". As ever, I am grateful for their trust and enthusiastic support.

"I'm thrilled that for the first revival of our 2016 hit, "The Red Shoes", most of the original leading cast will be returning including Ashley Shaw in her multi award-winning performance as Victoria Page."

The full cast performing at Birmingham Hippodrome will be comprised of Glenn Graham, Reece Causton and Ben Brown alternating the role of Boris Lermontov; Ashley Shaw and Cordelia Braithwaites alternating the role of Victoria Page; Dominic North, Stephen Murray and Harrison Dowzell alternating the role of Julian Craster; Sophia Hurdley as Irina Boronskaja, Liam Mower and Jackson Fisch alternating the role of Ivan Boleslawsky; Glenn Graham and Liam Mower and Danny Reubens alternating the role of Grischa Ljubov.

They are joined by Steph Billers, João Carolino, Cameron Flynn, Christina Rebecca Gibbs, Rose Goddard, Bryony Harrison, Daisy May Kemp, Kate Lyons, Matt Petty, Catrin Thomas, Jem Trim and Joshua White.

A sell-out before its world premiere season opened in 2016, Matthew Bourne's triumphant adaptation of the legendary film returns in 2020, having won two Olivier Awards and dazzled audiences across the UK and the USA.

The Red Shoes is a tale of obsession, possession and one girl's dream to be the greatest dancer in the world. Victoria Page lives to dance but her ambitions become a battleground between the two men who inspire her passion.

Set to the achingly romantic music of golden-age Hollywood composer Bernard Herrmann, The Red Shoes is orchestrated by Terry Davies and played by the New Adventures Orchestra, with cinematic designs by Lez Brotherston, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Groothuis and projection design from Duncan McLean.

An intoxicating drama where life imitates art with fateful consequences; The Red Shoes will dazzle your senses and break your heart.

The Red Shoes is supported using public funds by Arts Council England.

The Red Shoes runs at Birmingham Hippodrome from Tuesday 11 - Saturday 15 February 2020. To book visit birminghamhippodrome.com or call 0844 338 5000 (4.5p per minute plus your phone company's access charge).





