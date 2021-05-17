Casting Announced For HOME, I'M DARLING at the Stephen Joseph Theatre

Casting has been announced for Home, I'm Darling at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, a co-production with the Octagon Theatre Bolton and Theatre by the Lake, Keswick.

Performances run at the SJT: 9 July to 14 August 2021, at the Octagon Theatre Bolton: September 2021 (dates tba), and at Theatre by the Lake, Keswick: 6 to 30 October.

The cast includes Vicky Binns, Sandy Foster, Sam Jenkins-Shaw, Tom Kanji, Sophie Mercell, and Susan Twist.

Rehearsals start on Monday 7 June for a new production of Laura Wade's acerbic comedy, Home, I'm Darling, which was a sell-out hit when it premiered in 2018.

Sweet peas in the garden; homemade lemon curd in the kitchen; conjugal joy in the bedroom. Judy and Johnny seem to be the perfect couple - quite sickeningly happy, in fact.



But is their marriage everything it seems? Are there cracks in their domestic bliss? And where do they go when the manners and morals of the 1950s don't quite suit them?



Laura Wade's blistering satire takes a timely scalpel to gender roles in modern Britain through the eyes of a 21st-century couple slowly discovering that nostalgia ain't what it used to be.

The show is directed by Theatre by the Lake's Artistic Director, Liz Stevenson, who says: "Home, I'm Darling is the perfect way to welcome back our audiences to live theatre again: sharp, funny and incredibly timely, it's one of those plays that will have everyone chuckling, discussing and debating long into the evening. I can't wait to bring this brilliant play to life in-the-round with this incredible creative team and with three fantastic northern theatres."

The show is designed by Helen Coyston, with lighting design by Zoe Spurr and sound design by Alexandra Faye Braithwaite. The movement director is Chi-San Howard. Casting is by Sarah Hughes CDG, with Casting Assistant Olivia Barr.

Home, I'm Darling by Laura Wade was a Theatr Clwyd and National Theatre co-production which premiered on 25 June 2018, directed by Tamara Harvey at Theatr Clwyd. It transferred to the Duke of York's Theatre, London on 26 January 2019.

Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com.