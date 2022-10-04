Cast and Creatives Announced for Corn Exchange Newbury's Christmas Pantomime JACK AND THE BEANSTALK

It's back and better than it's ever BEAN - Corn Exchange Newbury have announced the cast for this year's Christmas pantomime, following their Special Recognition for Innovation win and Best Pantomime (Digital) nomination for Cinderella at the Pantomime Awards 2022. Helmed by returning comedy writing team Plested, Brown and Wilsher, Jack and the Beanstalk takes audiences on another epic adventure, where you can expect all of the traditional Corn Exchange pantomime fun, packed with plenty of jokes, songs from across the decades and magic in GIGANTIC proportions.

Sev Keoshgerian (The Rocky Horror Show, European Tour; Little Women, Park Theatre; Little Miss Sunshine, Arcola Theatre) will play the title role of Jack, playing opposite Hannah Fairclough (Frozen, West End; Hairspray, UK Tour; The Boy in the Dress, The RSC) as Jill. Returning to the Corn Exchange after his award-winning performance in last year's Cinderella, Justin Brett (Showstopper! The Improvised Musical, West End/UK Tour; Million Dollar Quartet, West End) is back as Dame Trott, alongside Georgia McIntyre (Aladdin, Exchange Theatre Twickenham) and Emma Thornett (Are You As Nervous as I Am?, Greenwich Theatre; Bedknobs and Broomsticks, UK Tour) as The Hot and Spicy Chicks.

Matthew Cavendish (The Play That Goes Wrong, West End and Broadway; Showstopper! The Improvised Musical, West End/Edinburgh) will give audiences plenty of opportunities to boo and hiss as he plays Fleshcreep, and Will Beckerleg (Madagascar, UK Tour; Summer Holiday, UK Tour) returns to the Corn Exchange as he steps into the role of Fairy Fabulous. The fantastic ensemble completing the cast are Lucy Elizabeth Thorburn (Kinky Boots, UK Tour; Jekyll and Hyde, National Theatre Tour), Samantha Richards (Footloose, UK Tour) and Robbie Noonan (Avenue Q, UK Tour).

Jack and the Beanstalk is written and directed by Plested, Brown and Wilsher Pantomime, who are Clare Plested, Adam Brown and Amanda Wilsher. They have had Newbury audiences in stitches for the past three years with their fresh takes on the traditional pantomime stories Sleeping Beauty, Aladdin and Cinderella. Joining them to make up the creative team are musical supervisor Dai Watts (The Seeker), musical director Josh Cottell (Billy Elliott) and choreographer Nicky Griffiths (39 and Counting, Love is only Love). The set & costume design is Mark Walters (Glitter Pantomimes) with sound and lighting design by the in-house team.

Plested Brown and Wilsher comment, We're on cloud nine to reveal our phenomenal Jack and the Beanstalk cast to the good people of Newbury! We have some familiar faces - our gorgeous Panto Dame Trott played by the improv genius Justin Brett and heart-throb Will Beckerleg returns to wow you all with his hilarious Fairy Fabulous. Watch out for some clucking West End 'chicks', a rock and roll Jack and Jill and giant jobsworth Fleshcreep who will fine anyone who dares to make a sound! We're delighted with the calibre of comedic and musical talent joining us in Newbury this year - our cast are definitely cool beans!

This year also marks the first year of Corn Exchange Newbury's new Pay It Forward panto appeal, helping raise funds so that those most in need in the community can enjoy this fabulous pantomime. Working with local partners including schools, social prescribers and third sector organisations to identify those who wouldn't otherwise have the opportunity to experience the magic of panto.

The Corn Exchange are asking audiences and supporters to donate what they can - £11 will buy a school ticket and £25 an adult ticket so that those most in need within the community can receive a pay it forward ticket. Donations can be made at https://cornexchangenew.com/donate or audiences will have the option to donate to this appeal when they book your pantomime tickets online, in person and over the phone.