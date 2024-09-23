Cast and Creative Team Set For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Sheffield Theatres

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sheffield Theatres has announced the cast for Little Shop Of Horrors, the Christmas musical in the Crucible which runs from Saturday 7 December 2024 – Saturday 18 January 2025. This killer rock musical will be directed by Amy Hodge (Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World).

The cast includes: Sam Buttery playing The Plant (Audrey II); Lizzy Rose Esin Kelly playing Ronette; Paige Fenlon playing Chiffon; Charlotte Jaconelli playing Crystal; Michael Matus playing Mr Mushnik; Georgina Onuorah playing Audrey; Colin Ryan playing Seymour and Wilf Scolding playing Orin.

Completing the Ensemble is: Christopher Akrill as Ensemble and Understudy; Will Arundell as Ensemble and Understudy; Jamal Franklin as Ensemble and Understudy; Arethajay McEwen as Swing; Purvi Parmar as Ensemble and Understudy; Kate Playdon as Ensemble and Understudy; Jaz Terry as Ensemble and Understudy; and Riley Woodford as Swing.

Returning to Sheffield after previously performing in Sheffield Theatres productions is Michael Matus who performed in The Wizard of Oz and The Comedy of Errors, Riley Woodford who performed in Miss Saigon and Kate Playdon who performed in She Loves Me and Guys and Dolls. All other members of the cast make their Sheffield Theatres production debuts with Little Shop of Horrors.

"Feed me, Seymour!"

When flower shop assistant Seymour acquires a mysterious new plant, he names it ‘Audrey II' after his crush and co-worker. As the succulent grows and grows, it offers Seymour the kind of success he could only ever dream of… as long as he keeps feeding it! Blooming with favourites including Little Shop of Horrors, Suddenly Seymour and Skid Row (Downtown), this hilarious rock musical is out of this world.



Tickets for Little Shop of Horrors are on sale now. Tickets can be booked through the Box Office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.

