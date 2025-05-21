Cast Set For THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES at Deafinitely Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Deafinitely Theatre's Artistic Director Paula Garfield MBE has announced the full cast for The Vagina Monologues by V (formerly Eve Ensler) - Yvonne Cobb, Fifi Garfield, Cherie Gordon, Abigail Gorman, Mae Al-Kalamchi, Raphaella Julien, Maral Mamaghanizadeh, Moona Mohammed, Amy Morton, Lynn Stewart-Taylor.

Following a sold-out special charity gala performance at Hackney Empire in 2023, Garfield adapts the production for a brand-new tour opening at Exeter Northcott Theatre on 15 July before performances at Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, and The Rep, Birmingham.

Paula Garfield said, “I am excited to announce this remarkable cast of deaf performers who will bring The Vagina Monologues to life in BSL. Each woman brings their unique perspective and experience to this powerful work, creating a truly inclusive and groundbreaking theatrical experience. Following our successful London-based production in 2023, I'm really looking forward to taking this important production on tour, making it accessible to audiences across the UK and bringing these powerful stories to more communities nationally. This cast represents the diversity and strength that has always been at the heart of this revolutionary piece, and their collective passion and artistry will transform how these monologues are understood.”

Performance Dates:

Exeter Northcott Theatre - 15 July

Crucible Theatre, Sheffield - 17 July

The Rep, Birmingham - 19 July

Deafinitely Theatre brings The Vagina Monologues by V (formerly Eve Ensler) to life in British Sign Language, directed by Paula Garfield MBE. Originally with an ensemble of deaf and hearing women and non-binary performers representing diverse backgrounds and experiences, the show captivated audiences with a sold-out performance at Hackney Empire in 2023. Now embarking on a UK tour, this extraordinary production is back.

Comments

