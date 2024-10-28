Cast Set For THE SNOW QUEEN at Reading Rep Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Reading Rep Theatre has announced the full cast for their 2024 winter offering, a new production of The Snow Queen by Anna Wheatley, which will run at the Berkshire venue from Friday 29 November to Tuesday 31 December. The production will by directed by the theatre’s Founding Artistic Director Paul Stacey and follows the sell-out success of Reading Rep Theatre’s last three Christmas seasons: A Christmas Carol, Potted Panto and It’s A Wonderful Life.

The cast will be comprised of Mark Desebrock (Hamlet – Almeida West End) as Kai, Prince and others, Niall Kiely (XPOSED – Southwark Playhouse) as Bae, Rok and others, Orla O’Sullivan (The War of the Worlds – Layered Reality) as Gerda and others, and Charlotte Warner (A Christmas Carol – Reading Rep Theatre) as Ragna, Princess Cybill, Lumi and others. Desebrock, O’Sullivan, and Warner all return having been part of the theatre’s first repertory company last Winter in the theatre’s productions of Potted Panto and It’s A Wonderful Life.

This Christmas, immerse yourself in a festive world inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s timeless folktale. With original music, vibrant characters and a flurry of Reading Rep magic, prepare to be captivated, whatever your age. You may even learn some crow along the way!

During the picturesque mid-winters of Odense, Denmark, the frosty air nips at your nose and houses huddle so close together their rooftops kiss. Here Kai and Gerda’s garden blooms amidst tales spun by Kai’s sprightly grandma. But in the distant snowy wastelands, The Snow Queen reigns supreme.

When Kai suddenly and mysteriously disappears, Gerda must brave icy landscapes to find her best friend. Join her in this exhilarating adventure as she wrestles with bandits, befriends reindeers and comes face to face with her greatest fears. Destiny and friendship are put to the ultimate test in this enchanting tale of courage and determination.

Joining Wheatley and Stacey on the creative team for The Snow Queen are Chris Cuming (A Midsummer Night’s Dream – Reading Rep Theatre) as Associate Director, Matthew Forbes (War Horse – National Theatre, UK Tour) as Puppetry Designer & Director, Liz Johnson of Promotional Props & Costumes as Puppet Builder, Libby Todd (Midsummer – Mercury Theatre & Barn Theatre, It’s A Wonderful Life & Potted Panto – Reading Rep Theatre) as Set & Costume Designer, Abi Turner (My Chat With Harold Pinter – Camden People’s Theatre & Oxford Old Fire Station) as Lighting Designer, Joe Dines (Five Shorts – Young Vic) as Sound Designer, Libby Ward (Animal Farm – Creation Theatre) as Video Designer, Hazel McIntosh as Costume Supervisor, Jordan Harris as Production Manager, Megan Powell as Stage Manager, Mia Taylor as Assistant Stage Manager and ZooCo as Access Consultant.

Paul Stacey, Founding Artistic Director of Reading Rep Theatre said, “A timeless classic that promises to enchant audiences of all ages and continues the cherished tradition of starting your Christmas at Reading Rep. We believe in the power of theatre to bring people together, and what better time to do so than during the festive season. The Snow Queen is a beloved intergenerational story that captures the imagination and reminds us of the importance of love, friendship, and the magic of the holidays.”

Nick Thompson, Reading Rep Theatre’s Executive Director said: “Our Christmas shows over the last three years have fast become a festive, family tradition. Grab your tickets while you can, we expect another sold out season!”

The production will have a relaxed performance on 14 December at 3.30pm and a BSL interpreted show on 18 December at 6.30pm. More accessible performances to be announced.

More information can be found at www.readingrep.com.





