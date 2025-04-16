Cast Set For PRIDE AND PREJUDICE at The Stephen Joseph Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough has announced the full cast and creative team for their new co-production of Jane Austen's beloved novel, Pride & Prejudice. Directed by the Octagon's Artistic Director, Lotte Wakeham, the show opens at the Octagon Theatre Bolton from 5 to 28 June, then plays at the Stephen Joseph Theatre (3 to 26 July), Theatre by the Lake, Keswick (7 August to 6 September), Hull Truck (18 September to 11 October), and Theatr Clywd (15 to 25 October). This new stage adaptation brings to life the classic story of love, misunderstandings, and second chances (with plenty of music and dancing). Lose yourself in the world of Regency parties and courtship, as hearts race, tongues wag and passions swirl around the English countryside.

With sharp humour and sparkling dialogue, this witty stage adaptation uncovers the absurdities and thrills of finding your perfect (or imperfect) match in life and promises a vibrant retelling of Austen's novel.

Leading the cast as the iconic couple at the heart of the love story are Rosa Hesmondhalgh as Elizabeth Bennet, and James Sheldon as Mr Darcy.

Other cast members are Aamira Challenger, Jessica Ellis, Ben Fensome, Joanna Holden, Dyfrig Morris, Eve Pereira and Kiara Nicole Pillai. Emily Kathryn is the cover actor.

Lotte Wakeham says: “As a huge Austen fan, I am delighted to be directing this vibrant, witty and funny production, which has been adapted brilliantly by Kate Hamill. We have a stellar cast and creative team on board to bring this iconic story to life, and I cannot wait to share the production with audiences across the UK this summer and autumn.” The creative team also includes Kate Hamill (adaptor); Jonnie Riordan (Movement Director); Sonum Batra (Composer/Musical Director); Louie Whitemore (Set and Costume Designer); Jamie Platt (Lighting Designer); Andy Graham (Sound Designer); Liv Barr (Casting Director); Chantell Walker (Associate Director), and Fraser Scott (Assistant Director). Pride & Prejudice can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre from Thursday 3 to Saturday 26 July.

