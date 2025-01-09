Cast Set For More Life at Royal Court Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Royal Court Theatre and Kandinsky Theatre Company have announced the cast for Lauren Mooney and James Yeatman's More Life. The cast includes Marc Elliott, Alison Halstead, Lewis Mackinnon, Tim McMullan, Danusia Samal and Helen Schlesinger. The director is James Yeatman and text and dramaturgy is by Lauren Mooney.

More Life is designed by Shankho Chaudhuri with lighting design by Ryan Joseph Stafford. The composer & sound designer is Zac Gvirtzman, the co-sound designer is Dan Balfour and the costume supervisor is Isobel Pellow.

The production runs from Thursday 6 February to Saturday 8 March 2025, with press night on Wednesday 12 February 2025.

‘Imagine yourself as a file on a computer: That's you. That's what you are now.'

A woman wakes up in 2075, in a body that is not her own.

Fifty years ago, Bridget died in a car accident. Now, thanks to a technological breakthrough, she is back: her mind, her consciousness, in a synthetic body. Metal. Wires. But she's still Bridget, isn't she? She must be.

This sci-fi gothic horror, by Lauren Mooney and James Yeatman, is set in a future where pain and death are going rapidly out of date. More Life is a thrilling exploration of what it means to be human.

They say the first person to live forever has already been born. This is the world they are making for us.

