Cast Set For LIVING At Sheffield Theatres

Sheffield Theatres have announced casting for the world premiere of LIVING from award-winning Sheffield playwright, Leo Butler (Redundant) and directed by Abigail Graham (Merchant of Venice - The Globe). This new state-of-the-nation drama about all the years of our lives plays at the Sheffield Theatre's Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse from Sat 14 Mar - Sat 4 Apr 2026.

The cast includes Harki Bhambra (Two Doors Down) as Rajesh and others, Michelle Bonnard (House of the Dragon) as Jules and others, Samuel Creasey (The Book Of Dust: La Belle Sauvage) as Mike, Kenny Doughty (Vera) as Brian, Andrew Macklin (The Witcher) as Sean and others, Melina Sinadinou (Beyond Paradise) as Maya and others, Abby Vicky-Russell (Here We Go) as Rebecca and Liz White (Life on Mars) as Kathy. The cast of eight will perform over 30 roles, embodying numerous characters that span the 55 year narrative of the play.

Sheffield, 1969. Kathy and Brian move into that big old house on Burngreave Road. Just turned twenty, a couple of babies on the way, they've got their whole lives ahead of them.

But living is a funny business. Kids, money, work. Thatcherism, Blairism and Trump. As the world turns around them, will Kathy and Brian keep their home together through sixty years of change?

Writer Leo Butler said: “Set in a family living room in Pitsmoor, Sheffield, where I grew up, LIVING spans five decades from the 1970s to now. It's shaped by politics, humour and resilience, and it's the most ambitious and personal play I've written. I'm delighted to be working with such a brilliant cast, director Abigail Graham, and the whole creative team at Sheffield Theatres to bring it home for Sheffield audiences.”

Director Abigail Graham said: “It's a privilege to be directing the world premier of LIVING. Leo has written an often hilarious and occasionally heartbreaking love letter to community and female resilience. It's the best new play I've read in years - it's epic and intimate, it's full of hope, and it offers audiences the sort of night out you can only have in a theatre.”

Sheffield Theatres Artistic Director Elizabeth Newman said: “LIVING feels like such an important play for us to be making at Sheffield Theatres this year. Leo Butler is an extraordinary Sheffield talent, and he has never had a play produced on our stages. It felt vital to include his work about his city in my first season as Artistic Director. I cannot wait for audiences to experience his writing and his collaboration with the mighty Abigail Graham. She is leading a brilliant creative team and the most wonderful company of actors are bringing Leo's words to life.”