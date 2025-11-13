Cast Set For BOYS IN THE BUFF at the Golden Goose Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rowan Armitt-Brewster, Adam Norton, Liam Bradbury, Max Rizzo and Tish Weinman will be performing in the musical comedy BOYS IN THE BUFF. Performances run Weds 10th Dec - Sat 10th Jan at the Golden Goose Theatre.

Have you ever felt judged for not having the right body shape? Too fat? Too thin? Never exercise? Our photo-shopped world is not always kind. Maxie and her boys sing, dance and tell stories about self-confidence, body image, and society's unreasonably high expectations on our appearance, sharing personal stories and daring each other to reveal more and more of themselves. As they explore their bodies they discover 101 ways to look fabulous.

Rowan Armitt-Brewster (Dan): Detective Fix in Around the World in 80 Days…ish and PC World in Aladdin (York Theatre Royal); Bragg in Knife on the Table (The Cockpit) and Thomas in A Brief Case of Crazy (Riverside Studios and Edinburgh Fringe).



Adam Norton (Phil): Ensemble Dancer and Buttercup the Cow in Jack and The Beanstalk (Swan Theatre, Worcester Repertory Company); Dancer in An Evening of Joy: The Joy of You (The Actors' Church, Covent Garden) and Show vocalist onboard CMV Magellan (Cruise and Maritime Voyages).



Liam Bradbury (Richard): Adam Cox in Longitude (Upstairs at the Gatehouse) and Angel 5 in Kinky Boots (The Sanctuary, Edinburgh Fringe). In addition to being an astrophysicist, Liam is also a highly skilled multi-instrumentalist (pianist, saxophonist, flautist and guitarist), musical director, juggler, ice skater, roller skater and rollerblader.



Max Rizzo (Luca): Rusty in Starlight Express (Starlight Express Theater Bochum); Luigi in If I Had You (Workshop Presentation, The Actors' Church, Covent Garden); Ensemble in Sleeping Beauty (Orchard West, Dartford) and Eagle Feather and Ensemble in Annie Get Your Gun (Frinton Summer Theatre).



Tish Weinman (Maxie): The Dominatrix in Provocateur (The Pleasance, Brighton Fringe and Camden Fringe); Effie Twinket in The Hunger Gays (The Two Brewers); Demi in Trump L'Oeil (Upstairs at the Gatehouse); The Queen in God Save the Kink (King's Head Theatre); Ensemble and Dance Captain in Cinderella and Evil Ringmaster in Goldilocks: The Greatest Hoe on Earth (Maddermarket Theatre, Norwich); The Punter in Naked Boys Singing (King's Head Theatre and Garden Theatre, Vauxhall); Ensemble in Jack and the Blingstalk (Harold Pinter Theatre) and Katherina in Fall of Eagles (Edinburgh Fringe).

Words and Music - Chris Burgess

Director and Choreographer - Robbie O'Reilly

Musical Director - Aaron Clingham

Lighting Designer - Richard Lambert

Set and Costume Designer - Alan Meggs

Graphic Designer - Steve Caplin

Production Photographer - Peter Davies

Casting Director - Daniel Ghezzi

Production Assistant - Angie Lawrence