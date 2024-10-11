Cast Set For ALICE IN WONDERLAND at Shakespeare North Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Shakespeare North Playhouse has announced the full cast for Alice in Wonderland, adapted by Nick Lane, opening Friday 22 November until Saturday 5 January, with a national press night on Tuesday 26 November at 7pm.

It's Christmas in Wonderland, and mischief is afoot! Join Alice as she falls down the rabbit hole again...

In this inventive retelling, written by Nick Lane and directed by Nathan Powell, Alice returns to Wonderland as a mother, set against the backdrop of Prescot with a touch of Christmas magic. As previously announced, Helen Carter (Boys from the Blackstuff, Love Liverpool, A Christmas Carol, The Last Testament of Lillian Billoca) will take on the title role of Alice.

Noah Olaoye (The Owl & The Pussycat, Four Minutes Twelve Seconds, The Monstrum) will play ‘Card Two', with Kelise Gordon-Harrison (A Midsummer Nights Dream, Peter Pan, The Not So Big Bad Wolf) as ‘Card Seven', Martha Godber (Do I Love You?, Pleasant Land, Ladies Unleashed) as ‘Card Eight', MILTON LOPES (The Burnt City, The Third Day – Autumn, A Unica Mulher) as ‘Card Two' and understudy Tia Larsen (Vignettes, Approved, Den Festival Manchester).

Follow the White Rabbit into the Cockpit Theatre this Christmas and be welcomed back to Wonderland! Everything is as Alice remembered... or is it?

Let Shakespeare North whisk you away to Wonderland with this marvellously whimsical festive retelling of the cherished classic you know and love, Alice in Wonderland.

Nathan Powell said “I am so excited to be working with Shakespeare North Playhouse and this incredible company to bring some Christmas joy with Nicks absolutely bonkers Alice in Wonderland. I can't wait to welcome audiences into our Wonderland and truly start the festive period.”

Shakespeare North Playhouse Creative Director Laura Collier said, “We are thrilled to collaborate once again with writer Nick Lane, who captivated our audiences with his version of A Christmas Carol in 2022. The beloved and whimsical world of Wonderland will receive Nick's unique twist. Coupled with wonderful direction from Nathan Powell we can't wait to see what lies beyond the rabbit hole in our version of Alice in Wonderland.”

Alice in Wonderland will be directed by Nathan Powell, Nicole Behan as Associate Director, with set and costume design by Sascha Gilmour, original composition and lyrics by Simon Slater, lighting design by KJ, sound design by Ernest Acquah, with Claire Bleasdale as casting director and Wendy Hesketh-Ogilvie on aerial direction.

Comments