Cast Revealed For Hope Mill Theatre's New Production Of The Punk Rock Musical LIZZIE

Lauren Drew, Maiya Quansah-Breed, Shekinah McFarlane and Mairi Barclay will star in Hope Mill Theatre's new production of the punk rock musical LIZZIE, which will premiere in Manchester this September before touring - it is announced today.

Lauren Drew (SIX, Legally Blonde, The Voice) will play Lizzie, Maiya Quansah-Breed(SIX, Rent) is Alice, Shekinah McFarlane (SIX, Parade, The Voice) will play Emma, and Mairi Barclay (Pippin, Mother Goose) will take the role of Bridget.

LIZZIE explores the life of Lizzie Borden, who was accused of murdering her father and stepmother with an axe in the late summer of 1892.

The punk rock musical, which premiered in New York in 2009, delves into Lizzie's complex psyche and speculates on the motivations she may have had: loss of inheritance, history of sexual abuse, oppression, and madness. Lizzie, along with her older sister Emma, maid Bridget, and neighbour Alice, bring to life the infamous story supported on stage by an all-female band.

Lizzie is Rage! Sex! Betrayal! Bloody Murder!

Quote from Director and Choreographer, William Whelton: "I am thrilled to share our exceptional cast for Lizzie. As a huge fan of both true crime and musicals, I am extremely excited to bring together these worlds in this audacious and heartfelt rock musical. To then have these amazingly talented women and powerhouse vocalists on board to bring this show to life, is truly a dream come true and I can't wait to blow the roof off the Hope Mill Theatre!"

Tour dates to be announced.

LIZZIE will be directed and choreographed by Hope Mill Theatre co-founder William Whelton, and has music by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer and Alan Stevens Hewitt, lyrics by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer and Tim Maner and a book by Tim Maner.

LIZZIE has swung her axe in over 60 cities, in 6 countries, in 5 languages, across 4 continents and has been honoured with dozens of awards including 8 Best Musical Awards! (and she's still swinging...)

Music by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer and Alan Stevens Hewitt

Lyrics by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer and Tim Maner

Book by Tim Maner

Additional Music by Tim Maner

Additional Lyrics by Alan Stevens Hewitt

Based on an original concept by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer and Tim Maner

Orchestrations by Alan Stevens Hewit

Produced by Hope Mill Theatre, Director/Choreographer William Whelton, Set and Lighting Design Andrew Exeter, Musical Supervision Katy Richardson, Associate Choreographer Yandass Ndlovu and Casting by Pearson Casting CDG CDA CSA. Further creative team to be announced.