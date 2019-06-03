Cast Announced For SEVEN METHODS OF KILLING KYLIE JENNER

Tia Bannon and Danielle Vitalis have been cast in the world premiere of seven methods of killing Kylie Jenner, written by Jasmine Lee-Jones and directed by Milli Bhatia. With design by Rajha Shakiry, lighting design by Jessica Hung Han Yun, sound design by Elena Peña and movement direction by Delphine Gaborit.

seven methods of killing Kylie Jenner runs in the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs Thursday 4 July 2019 - Saturday 27 July 2019 with press night on Monday 8 July 2019, 7pm.

"112 Million People. That's how many people follow her on instagram - and counting.... As if she's like a prophet. Or a material messiah or something..."



Holed up in her bedroom Cleo's ignored 22 calls from Kara and has cut off contact with the rest of the world. It doesn't mean that she's been silent though - she's got a lot to say - but on the internet, actions don't always speak louder than words...



"It's like she's mimicking us for bants and p and no one bats a fucking eyelid."

Jasmine Lee-Jones was originally developed as a writer through the Royal Court's Young Court programme and seven methods of killing Kylie Jenner was first commissioned as part of The Andrea Project - a day of free events inspired by the life, work and legacy of Andrea Dunbar. This work was part of the Young Court's mission to expand the Royal Court's commitment to new voices.

seven methods of killing Kylie Jenner is part of the Royal Court's Jerwood New Playwrights programme, supported by Jerwood Arts.





