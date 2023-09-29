COLAB Theatre Presents An All-New Immersive Venue And Experience THE DESCENT, 20 October - 18 November

This Halloween, COLAB Theatre will launch their all-new immersive theatre space with the world premiere of The Descent, a one-of-a-kind Greek Myth experience set to thrill – and terrify – audiences.

Located on the River Thames, nestled between The Globe and Borough Market, only the bravest will journey through the Underworld and embark upon a harrowing journey into the unknown. Presenting gripping storytelling, high-quality technology and a new multi-floor set, The Descent will shock, scare and stun.

Transforming spaces across the UK, COLAB Theatre strive to revitalise the everyday with old, new, and verbatim stories. In The Descent, audiences will become an integral part of the quintessential Greek Myth, travelling with Orpheus on his treacherous journey to the underworld to find his love, Eurydice. Participants must attempt to navigate a web of intrigue, suspense, and fear. The boundary between performer and spectator will dissolve in this immersive interpretation, which is not for the faint-hearted.

The Descent offers the perfect Halloween experience in the beating heart of London as COLAB Theatre opens their phenomenal new venue. With an exclusive capacity of 20 people per show, the journey offers an intimate, high intensity journey that tests the audience's trust and courage.

Artistic Director Bertie Watkins comments, Immersive theatre has the potential to create the ultimate Halloween thrill. We created The Descent to push the boundaries of immersive horror and plunge our audience into the aftermath of an Ancient Greek Myth. Audiences will experience an intimate, up-close, and personal journey, whilst influencing the narrative.

The Descent

Dates Friday 20th October – Saturday 18th November 2023

Sunday – Friday: 7pm, 9pm

Saturday: 2pm, 4pm, 7pm, 9pm

Location COLAB Bankside, 46 - 48 Park Street, London, SE1 9EQ

Running Time 90 minutes

Box Office Tickets priced at £28.

Age Guidance 13+

Content Warnings Contains flashing lights, loud noises, jump scares, potential smoke, and references to suicide. Not suitable for late-stage pregnancy.