CLUB NINJA Comes to Sadler's Wells' Lilian Baylis Studio

Young audiences are invited to follow The Ninja as he sneaks, creeps and slinks on a secret mission in Club Ninja, a captivating celebration of imagination and creativity, at Sadler's Wells' Lilian Baylis Studio from 30 October – 1 November.

Club Ninja is created in collaboration with children aged 3 – 5 by the team behind the acclaimed Club Origami, Ichi Ni San, and receives its world premiere this autumn. Inspired by the Ninja, a highly skilled agent trained in ancient Japanese martial arts and acts of stealth, Club Ninja uses the interplay between light, shadow and dance to highlight the mischievous sneakiness of this enigmatic character. T

he Ninja appears and vanishes before your eyes – can you catch a glimpse?

Club Ninja is a shadowy adventure into an imaginative, immersive world of silhouettes and movement. Discover the secrets of The Ninja as dance, shadow play and live music draw us into their mysterious world.

Co-created by Makiko Aoyama, Takeshi Matsumoto and Rob Howat, who also perform the show, Club Ninja has a strong visual aesthetic, features live music and is inspired by playfulness, curiosity and the intersection of British and Japanese cultures.



Takeshi Matsumoto, who came up with the concept for Club Ninja, said: “I would like to invite audiences on an emotional and playful journey in response to darkness and shadow, and to offer an alternative view that a dark space can be fun. Darkness, haze and Ninja shadows create a world that can be mysterious, enigmatic and sometimes scary, but the journey is playful.”

Club Ninja is the second in a trilogy of playful dance performances for children and their families aged 3+, following on from their acclaimed Club Origami. Ichi Ni San makes imaginative, interactive, multi-disciplinary dance performances for children and adults. Club Ninja is Commissioned by Sadler's Wells.

