CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Comes to the Watermill Theatre in Summer 2026

The Watermill Theatre has announced its summer 2026 musical, a new production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. The production will run from 26 May to 13 September.

The production will be directed by Paul Hart. Chitty Chitty Bang Bang features music and lyrics by Richard M Sherman and Robert B Sherman and a stage adaptation by Jeremy Sams.

Soar far above the clouds and across the seas with a fantasmagorical new Watermill Theatre production of the iconic Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Delve into the hearts and imaginations of eccentric inventor Caractacus Potts, his children Jeremy and Jemima, and Truly Scrumptious as they set off on an audacious adventure in their car with the big personality.

Following three critically acclaimed, sellout summer musicals, this new production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang puts the Watermill’s signature storytelling, inventiveness and imagination at its heart. Experience the much-loved classic songs played live by an ensemble cast of actor-musicians including ‘Truly Scrumptious’, ‘Hushabye Mountain’ and ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’.

Fasten your seatbelts – summer at the Watermill is about to take off!