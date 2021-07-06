CARRYING DAVID Will Be Performed at Canal Café Theatre in September

Carrying David, the rescheduled tour de force will play at the Canal Café Theatre from Friday 10th September to Sunday 12th September.

After its initial run in the Northeast and Northern Ireland in 2019, the amazing story of Glenn McCrory and his terminally ill brother David was to be shown in April of last year as well as appearing at Newcastle Theatre Royal in what would have been the fastest-ever transfer to the North-East's premier theatre.

Carrying David charts the background and career of Glenn McCrory and his relationship with his brother David who suffered from the degenerative muscle wasting disease called Friedreich's ataxia.

Micky Cochrane, who stars in the play and won rave reviews and glowing accolades, is producing the tour and cannot wait to get back on stage. He said: "Inspired by the love and spirit of his brother, boxer Glenn fought back against all odds to bid to become the first fighter from the North-East to become a world champion. It's an incredible story."

Adapted from the autobiography of the same name, the play is written by Ed Waugh and directed by Russell Floyd, the team behind the hugely successful Hadaway Harry and The Great Joe Wilson.

Playwright Ed Waugh said: "Glenn McCrory's story is funny, dramatic and heart breaking. He was a working-class lad from County Durham with huge talent but at every stage he was ripped off and badly mismanaged. "Carrying David is like Rocky, but with brotherly love, humor and emotion!".

Micky continued: "The show received an amazing reaction during its first North-East run and transferred to Northern Ireland where every audience gave us a standing ovation, including at the prestigious Belfast's Lyric Theatre."

"It was an awesome sight," said Micky. "The play seems to resonate and inspire the whole audience. I believe Carrying David can go anywhere and be a success as it has universal themes which the audience engages with".

"There is obviously a boxing element to it but you don't have to be a fan of boxing to enjoy this."

"As Glenn said to me when the pandemic stopped us in our tracks, it's an inspirational story and people want and need these stories in such difficult times. I believe in it and I want to take it far and wide, and hopefully will do".

Tickets : https://canalcafetheatre.com/our-shows/carryingdavid/

Box office line - 020 7289 6054