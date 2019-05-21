Border Crossing's ORIGINS Festival Features Live Ayahuasca Ceremony

As the Amazon and the Earth face new threats to their survival, Ino Moxo draws off the power of the natural world in a passionate call for healing. Drawing the audience into an Ayahuasca trance, the piece fuses poetry, song and dance with stunning imagery in a renewed Indigenous ritual for the 21st century. Venture through the Amazon in search of legendary Ayahuasca shaman Ino Moxo at a visionary theatrical experience with Peru's Grupo Integro.

'Listen carefully: air will be water and water will be air. Everything, absolutely everything will be upside down.'

Ino Moxo is a multi-award winning visual and choreographic theatre piece about an Ayahuasca shaman, Ino Moxo, from the Amawaka Nation in upper Amazonian Peru, who made prophecies about climate change, conflict and changing human values that resonate with us today. The piece is based on C'sar Calvo's novel The Three Halves of Ino Moxo. Including a real Ayahuasca shaman performing, Roldan Mu'oz Agustin "RAWA", with Peru's leading contemporary dance theatre, in the UK for the first time, Ino Moxo features incredible 3D projected imagery and mesmerising chants.

Ino Moxo won the Resident Dance Program 2014 - Large Format Category, that was awarded by the Municipality Theatre of Lima as part of FAEL. Grupo Integro experiments across art forms, media and cultures. An essential element of their work is an investigation into the myths of different traditions.

Border Crossings' ORIGINS Festival is a multidisciplinary festival showcasing the very best artistic work from First Nations communities across the globe, including indigenous Australians, Native Americans (North and South), Maori, Pacific Islanders and Inuit. The festival will bring theatre, dance, music, ceremony, visual arts, workshops, screenings & talks, as well as an extensive programme of participation & learning to London, with a strong emphasis on reaching new, diverse participants & audiences.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories