Birmingham Royal Ballet Announces COPPELIA and INTO THE MUSIC Triple Bill

Birmingham Royal Ballet has announced upcoming performances Coppélia and Autumn Triple Bill Into the Music.

COPPELIA

Theatre Royal Plymouth 5 - 8 October

Birmingham Hippodrome 26-29 October

Love conquers all in Sir Peter Wright's joyous classic brought back to the stage by Birmingham Royal Ballet for the first time in five years, with Léo Delibes' glorious score performed live by the Royal Ballet Sinfonia.

When eccentric toymaker Dr Coppélius leaves his greatest creation, the doll Coppélia, on his workshop balcony, she's soon causing quite a stir in the village. Comic chaos is unleashed as Dr Coppélius tries to bring Coppélia to life in this timeless classic. Coppélia will be performed at the Birmingham Hippodrome and Plymouth Theatre Royal in October.

INTO THE MUSIC: AUTUMN TRIPLE BILL

Birmingham Hippodrome 21 - 22 October

Sadler's Wells 2-5 November

BRB's autumn triple bill celebrates the marriage of music and movement. UK and World premieres and rarely seen work in this unmissable mixed programme, with each piece set to a major orchestral score performed live by the Royal Ballet Sinfonia.

The triple bill opens with a work by the late and prolific German choreographer Uwe Scholz. Scholz choreographed more than 100 choreographic works for major companies and venues before his untimely death in 2004. He worked regularly with classical repertoire - and never more dramatically than in his setting of Beethoven's vibrant The Seventh Symphony, a work famously described by Wagner as 'the apotheosis of the dance'. Choreographer Morgann Runacre-Temple and composer Mikael Karlsson team up for the world premiere of Ballet Now commission and Linbury Prize winner for Stage Design Hotel, a surreal journey into the secrets and lies that live behind closed doors. And to close, Jiří Kylián's magnificent Forgotten Land illustrates why Kylián is one of the most revered choreographers of the 20th century with a gripping journey into memory and loss set to Benjamin Britten's magnificent Sinfonia da Requiem.