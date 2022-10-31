Birmingham Hippodrome Calls For Young People To Join Young Advocates
Young Advocates launched in 2021 and is open to young people from Birmingham and the West Midlands who have an interest in the arts and a passion to make change.
Birmingham Hippodrome are looking for the next cohort of people aged 14 - 22 for their Young Advocates programme.
Young Advocates launched in 2021 and is open to young people from Birmingham and the West Midlands who have an interest in the arts and a passion to make change. Since forming in January last year, the group have worked with the Hippodrome team to shape the organisation's work with and for young people.
Alongside working closely with the Hippodrome to programme and produce events for young people, the successful applicants will receive training, mentoring and access to a range of different opportunities within the arts industry.
Mathilde Petford, Head of Community & Talent Development at Birmingham Hippodrome said: "Our first cohort of Young Advocates have become an integral part of the Hippodrome. They have produced our Young Community Drop In Sessions for young people to enjoy creative activities in a relaxed environment and meet other like-minded people, and this summer they worked with Girl Grind to programme a music stage at Birmingham Weekender Festival."
Mathilde added: "This programme offers young people a platform to have their voices heard and opinions valued, whilst developing their skills and confidence to ensure more young people see a career in the arts and creative industries as a viable option."
Radz, a member of the Young Advocates added: You receive an abundance of experiences to add to your portfolio as you grow up and find your role within theatre. I feel so lucky to be involved because it's amazing to meet different people from varying backgrounds and learn to adapt to new situations. All of us would agree that our confidence has grown immensely since joining and it has really helped to develop our public speaking abilities."
The programme is free and sessions will run fortnightly on a Wednesday evening, with some weekend sessions. An open online information session will take place on Wednesday 9 and 16 November at 6pm, with the deadline for applications Wednesday 30 November. There will also be a relaxed opportunity to meet the team and see the Hippodrome on Saturday 12 November at 3pm.
Applicants will then be invited to attend a workshop session on Wednesday 7 December with the final group members selected by 16 December.
To find out more, visit birminghamhippodrome.com/youngadvocates
