Ben Miller Debuts New Comedy Hour VOLCANO To Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Scientist turned stand-up comedian Ben Miller's new comedy hour ‘Volcano' is making its Edinburgh Fringe debut. Tickets are available here.

What happens when a comedian walks into a volcano?

In February 2023, Ben Miller was the artist in residence at Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park, the first stand-up comedian ever selected. The program typically selects painters, poets, Grammy-nominated musicians, you know, real artists. But somehow a silly joke boy managed to secure this coveted spot.

He spent the entire month on the Big Island, exploring the national park, learning from volcanologists, entomologists, archeologists, and local Hawaiians about the science, culture, and history of Hawai'i. Almost every night, he gazed into the fires of Kīlauea, the burning lava lake in Halemaʻumaʻu crater and also wrote some jokes. Incredibly grateful for the opportunity provided to him by the National Parks Arts Foundation, Ben decided to take this comedic residency very seriously and turn it into an hour of stand-up comedy.

Building off his experience with his previous science comedy hour that had a 50 city tour across the US and Europe as well as a completely sold-out 23 show run at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, 'Stand-Up Science Presents: Volcano' continues to develop Ben's nerdy yet approachable style. This multimedia science comedy hour drills deep to the core, delivering explosive laughs with fire-tested jokes.

About Ben Miller

Ben Miller is an NYC based comedian who has been working for the past 8 years and in that time, he's performed at all the top clubs in the city such as Broadway Comedy Club, Stand Up NY, Dangerfield's, Carolines, and The Stand. He was once ranked as the top roast battler in NYC. He also has a degree in Materials Science and Engineering from Columbia University. He's worked with electron microscopes, been a teacher on a science bus, 3D printed cookies, and diffused a few bar fights while on stage. His jokes are sharp and self-deprecating, and he was once called “one of NYC's best pound-for-pound joke writers” which isn't saying much considering how little he weighs. www.benmillercomedy.com

Venue: Just the Tonic at The Caves - Just Up the Stairs

Ticket Price: £8.00/£6.00 concession

Date: Aug 1-25 (not 12, 19)

Time: 13:05 (1:05 PM)

Ticket Link: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/ben-miller-volcano

Comments