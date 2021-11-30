Belinda Lang to Direct THE CHILDREN at Salisbury Playhouse

With the UK tour of the world première of Julian Barnes' The Lemon Table starring Ian McDiarmid and directed by Michael Grandage recently finished, Wiltshire Creative today announced that Belinda Lang will direct a new production of Lucy Kirkwood's The Children at Salisbury Playhouse in April 2022. Wiltshire Creative's production of The Children will be its UK regional première, following its original run at the Royal Court Theatre in 2016. The Children opens on 8 April 2022, with previews from 7 April and runs until 23 April.

Belinda Lang said today, "I feel honoured to be directing the regional UK premiere of Lucy Kirkwood's wonderful play at Salisbury Playhouse. She really is one of our finest young playwrights. This piece is fascinating to me in the way in which it asks such searing and timely questions about what the science of the twentieth century has given us, and how much we are prepared to give up for the sake of our children and the planet. She does this with great wit and humanity, weaving her story of love, betrayal and courage. Kirkwood opens up a conversation for us all to have with our friends and families as we leave the theatre asking: 'What would I have done?'"

Performance Details:

Wiltshire Creative presents

THE CHILDREN

By Lucy Kirkwood

Director: Belinda Lang; Set and Costume Design: Michael Taylor; Lighting Design: Matthew Eagland; Sound Design: Andrea J Cox; Casting Director: Gabrielle Dawes CDG

"Retired people are like nuclear power stations. We like to live by the sea."

Two retired nuclear scientists in an isolated cottage by the sea as the world around them crumbles. Together they are going to live forever on yogurt and yoga, until an old friend arrives with a frightening request.

Tickets for The Children are now on sale for members and go on general sale on Friday 3 December. To become a member www.wiltshirecreative.co.uk/support-us/support-as-an-individual-/