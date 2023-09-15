Belgrade Theatre Coventry Reveals New Producing Team

Laura Elliot and Corey Campbell, the leadership team of the Belgrade Theatre Coventry, have announced who’ll be joining the theatre as part of its newly structured producing team. This new team will help to deliver their new creative vision for the people of Coventry and region; focussing on the next steps to the Belgrade’s long-standing commitment to the process of co-creation, both in the work produced, and in the ethos in the organisation as a whole.

Adel Al-Salloum joins as Director of Producing and Co-Creation. Adel is an experienced cultural leader and creative producer with a strong track record for delivering ambitious multi artform programmes and productions with models of engagement at their core. Senior leadership positions include Northern Stage, Curve Leicester, The Spark Arts for Children, and Bamboozle Theatre Company, as well as a year as Head of Creative Partnerships for Unboxed: Creativity in the UK during the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Jay Zorenti-Nakhid will join as Associate Director. Jay was previously Tobacco Factory Theatres Associate Director. Jay believes in the transformative nature of Theatre and platforming local artists as well as the counter narratives of society. Over the past 10 years he has created and directed a wide range of theatre projects across the UK as well as in Rwanda, India and Vietnam.

James Ashfield will join as Producer. James joins from the producing team at Sheffield Theatres where he worked on hit shows such as Standing at the Sky’s Edge and Miss Saigon. Prior to working in Sheffield he founded an award winning theatre company, touring work across the United Kingdom and worked as a freelance producer with NPOs and artists up and down the country. James is dedicated to working in and championing regional theatre, implementing a culture of welcome in all that he does.

Charlotte Titcombe joins as Assistant Producer. Charlotte joins from Birmingham Opera Company where she coordinated the company's Development activities and worked on acclaimed shows RhineGold and The Decision. Prior to this she worked in arts admin roles for various companies across the region including Saltmine Trust and the Birmingham Repertory Theatre.

Lucy Tutchings joins as Producing Administrator, having previously been an apprentice at the Belgrade.

Evangeline ‘Evie’ Osbon joins as Community Engagement Facilitator. Evie is an experienced Facilitator from Nottingham, regularly leading on behalf of Nottingham Playhouses’ participation team. They are an award-winning Theatre Maker/Producer running Mind Out Theatre, co-creating with communities.

Claire Procter continues as the Belgrade’s Education & Young People’s Producer. She is a qualified English and Drama teacher with over twenty years’ experience working with children and young people. Prior to joining the Belgrade, Claire worked for the Birmingham based Theatre-in-Education company, Big Brum.

Emma Worrall continues as Programme Coordinator. Emma coordinates the visiting work in Belgrade’s two performance spaces. She previously programmed for the Albany Theatre and holds an MA in arts management from the University of Warwick.

Katherine Allen will continue facilitating the Youth Hubs as Creative Facilitator. During her time with the Belgrade, Katherine has led or supported a variety of different projects, including Theatre HUBs, Acting Classes, Summer Schools and previously the theatre’s work-related learning programme, Acting Out.

These roles will work collaboratively and collectively with each other, the Creative Director and CEO to deliver a creative programme together with, for and by the Belgrade’s communities.

In November 2022, it was announced that the Belgrade retained its status as a National Portfolio Organisation, and was awarded a 30% increase in its core annual funding from Arts Council England to £1,229,552 for the period 2023 – 26. This has enabled investment in their new model for co-created in-house work and partly in this staffing structure.

Laura Eliot and Corey Campbell’s stated artistic vision for the Belgrade is underpinned by three main, interlinking areas of work;

As a THEATRE OF DIVERSE STORIES we produce, present and co-create performance that celebrates our city and region’s people and stories; and share them with the World; building a reputation for diverse, inspirational theatre.

As a THEATRE OF LEARNING: we invest in our region’s talent, using our facilities and staff to provide training and opportunity for the next generation of creatives and leaders.

As a THEATRE OF TRANSFORMATION: In partnership with schools, health providers and charities, we provide creative opportunities to enrich peoples wellbeing, belonging and education.

Laura Elliot said ‘Appointing this team marks another step change in the Belgrade Theatre’s evolution, to drive forward our vision, to co-create theatre with by and for the city and region and share it with the world. Corey and I are delighted and honoured to work with each of them to set the foundations of a ‘people-first’ organisation, providing transformative experiences, diverse storytelling, mutual learning and enrichment’