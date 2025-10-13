BLUEY’S BIG PLAY Comes To The Milton Keynes Theatre This November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bluey, Bingo, Mum and Dad are back by popular demand in the Olivier Award-nominated live stage show Bluey’s Big Play. The tour opens on 25 October and will visit 32 venues across the UK and Ireland up until August 2026, including performances at Milton Keynes Theatre from Thu 27 – Sat 29 Nov.

Featuring brilliantly created puppets, this theatrical adaptation of the Emmy® Award-winning children’s television series is packed with music, laughter, and fun for the whole family. The critically acclaimed stage show has captivated audiences of all ages, with Bluey and her family delighting fans with an unforgettable live theatrical experience.

Since premiering in Australia, Bluey’s Big Play has toured globally across the UK, Ireland, Canada, the US, Europe, Singapore and the UAE and has been seen by millions of fans worldwide.

Bluey’s Big Play is a delightful treat for families, featuring the original voices from the beloved TV series, including the instantly recognisable voices of Dave McCormack and Melanie Zanetti as Dad and Mum. Based on an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and featuring music by series composer Joff Bush, this live adaptation is produced by Andrew Kay and Cuffe & Taylor with Windmill Theatre Co for BBC Studios.

The talented company of actors and puppeteers bringing Bluey’s Big Play to life includes Shakira Alleyne (Hey Duggee / Bluey’s Big Play UK & Ireland Tour), Shanaye Flanagan (Bluey’s Big Play, International Tour / Smurfs Live on Stage, CBeebies & Friends-It’s Party Time!), Miroe Fuches (Bluey’s Big Play UK & Ireland / International Tour, The Wizard of Oz), Reanne Hewitt (Recent graduate), Helena Mitchell (Milkshake Live, The Dinosaur Show), Tess Oliver (Bluey’s Big Play UK & Ireland/Europe Tour), Olivia Rainbow (The Paddington Bear Experience, Thor the Walrus), Shea Ellen Roberts (To the Moon and Back / Captain Birdbrains Birthday), Adam Ryan (Bluey’s Big Play UK & Ireland/Europe Tour, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show), Aarod Vawser (Bluey’s Big Play Australia, US, UK & Ireland & Europe), Rhys Wild (Zog Live UK Tour), Evie Whybrow (The Jungle Book, Magic at the Musicals) and Laura Wingrove (The Stranger Things Experience / Girl Scouts vs Aliens).

When Dad feels like a little bit of afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans! Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag. With an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and new music by Bluey composer Joff Bush – this is Bluey, For Real Life.

Natasha Spence, Events Director, Live Entertainment at BBC Studios, said, “The play’s last tour was met with overwhelming enthusiasm from audiences across the UK and Ireland. We can't wait for more fans and families to experience the joy of seeing Bluey’s Big Play live on stage once again”

Ben Hatton, Senior Vice President, Arts & Entertainment at Cuffe and Taylor, added, “We were thrilled with the incredible reception Bluey’s Big Play received in our previous tour; the response from our audiences was nothing short of magical. So we couldn’t be more excited to bring Bluey back to the UK and Ireland”