BEYOND VAN GOGH Will Come to Three Major UK Cities

A breathtaking immersive multimedia show celebrating Vincent van Gogh’s life and work which has been enjoyed by millions of art lovers across North and South America is set to come to the UK this summer.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will receive its premiere in Liverpool next month before opening in Glasgow and Birmingham.

The stunning sensory extravaganza is produced by Canada’s Annerin Productions and Paquin Entertainment Group and has already attracted more than five million visitors at venues in the United States and Canada, from San Diego to Ottawa, along with art lovers in Chile, Columbia and Peru.

Now UK audiences are also being given the chance to enjoy the powerful production which covers an epic 40,000sq ft and is packed with colour and detail to excite visitors of all ages.

The show will visit three of the UK’s biggest cities and in prestigious venues, opening at Exhibition Centre Liverpool on 27 June and runs until 24 July on the city’s world-famous waterfront. It makes its Scottish debut at the SEC in Glasgow from 11 July to 4 August and comes to the Birmingham NEC from 1 August to 1 September.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience combines more than 300 of the post-Impressionist icon’s paintings with cutting-edge technology and a specially curated musical soundtrack to tell the story of one of history’s most influential artists.

His paintings are liberated from their two-dimensional realms and rendered into three-dimensional, fully immersive scenes that swirl and flow with colour and movement – exhilarating in every sense.

Visitors are taken on a journey through the artist’s world from darkness to light, enhanced by his own dreams, thoughts and words set to a stirring symphonic score in this sensational narrative experience which appeals to a whole new generation of art enthusiasts and Van Gogh fans alike.

Beginning in the Introduction Hall, visitors connect with Vincent van Gogh through personal letters he wrote to his brother, and greatest supporter, Theo. Visitors then move into the heart of the exhibition – the Immersive Room – where Van Gogh’s paintings are freed from their frames to dominate the space and fully immerse the audience in the incredible detail of his work, awakening their imagination in a playful and dreamlike way as they are enveloped in colourful flowers, cafés and stunning landscapes, shifting and swirling across the projection-swathed walls and floor.

Even if you are not very familiar with Van Gogh’s incredible paintings, this is an excellent access point to his world, and a way to connect to the artist behind the art.

There is also a chance to take part in special Saturday morning yoga sessions inside the exhibition itself. Meanwhile VIP Experience tickets include selected Beyond Van Gogh merchandise along with flexible arrival times and fast track entry.

Anna Parry, UK Business Development at Annerin Productions, said today: “We’re thrilled to bring Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience to the UK after having huge success with the show across North and South America.

“We’ve worked on perfecting the scale and are excited to be producers of one of the largest Van Gogh exhibits in the world.

“It will receive its UK premiere in Liverpool before opening in Glasgow and Birmingham, giving residents and visitors alike the chance to immerse themselves in the world of Van Gogh’s stunning masterpieces this summer – and at the same time to learn more about the man who left us these wonderful works to enjoy.”

