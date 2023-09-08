BERNIE DIETER'S CLUB KABARETT is the Inaugural Production at Underbelly Boulevard, Soho

Underbelly has announced that BERNIE DIETER’S CLUB KABARETT will be the inaugural production at Underbelly Boulevard, Soho, opening on 17 October 2023 for a strictly limited 12-week run, with tickets on sale from Friday 8 September 2023.

BERNIE DIETER’S CLUB KABARETT is a luxuriously gin soaked, Weimar-punk evening of dangerously funny kabarett, breathtaking circus and fire-breathing sideshow at its most inappropriate, provocative and hilarious best. Join über-award-winning kabarett superstar Bernie Dieter and her travelling family of misfits and miscreants for an unmissable night of live music and cutting-edge cabaret. This will mark the UK premiere of Club Kabarett following sell out seasons in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Japan and Bernie Dieter’s previous shows, Little Death Club and Berlin Underground, in London and Edinburgh.

BERNIE DIETER’S CLUB KABARETT features acts from:

Adam Malone

Running away with the circus at a young Adam is bold, brash and brazen, and what he does every night with his body will take your breath away.

Blue Phoenix

Winning Mr Pole Dance World in 2022, Blue is a phenomenon on the pole. With strength, beauty and grace, he does it all in 12-inch heels.

The Seifert Sisters

These girls do it all, and they do it all together. As a duo they have toured the world wowing audiences with their incredible skills in a huge variety of disciplines.

Joe Keeley

Blurring the lines of gender and gravity, Joe is a world-class aerialist you won’t be able to take your eyes off.

Bella Diosa

Bella has performed all over the world, and she is a fierce force to be reckoned with when she hits the stage.

With band:

Mark Elton- Band leader/Bass

Mark Elton is one of the world’s leading Bassists. He has travelled extensively and played with some of the world’s greatest musicians, earning him recognition on the international music stage.

Frankie South- Guitar

Frankie is a professional guitarist based in London UK, who’s recent work includes being the guitarist in the new Olivier Award nominated hip-hop musical ‘SYLVIA’ starring Beverly Knight at The Old Vic Theatre, and playing the Guitar 1 chair on the German production of ‘We Will Rock You’ touring across Europe.

Laura Williams- Drums

Laura has toured the world playing the drums for everything from River Dance to Punch drunk and the Royal Shakespeare company.

UNDERBELLY BOULEVARD is also delighted to announce further information on additional strands of programming that will sit alongside Club Kabarett, both as late evening residencies and daytime programming.

Boulevard Presents. A curated programme of exclusive late evening live music from stars of the stage, screen and music worlds. Intimate, eclectic and unexpected.

London Comedy Allstars. Underbelly’s flagship comedy brand, as seen on the Southbank, Earls Court and Cavendish Square, comes to Boulevard for a monthly late evening residency, with the finest of comedians performing in different line-ups each month.

BATSU! Following ongoing residencies in New York and Chicago and a sold out run at the Edinburgh Fringe, the hit comedy experience that merges the Japanese batsu game with American improv humour, comes to Underbelly Boulevard. BATSU! features comedy warriors testing their improvisation wits to avoid painful, humiliating and ridiculous punishments. BATSU! (罰 or ばつ) is the Japanese word for punishment or penalty and is the foundation of the cross-cultural comedy show. In BATSU!, four warriors face off in hilarious challenges where the losers receive electric shocks, paintballs, and other jaw-dropping punishments. The experience is produced by BATSU! Moon, and originally launched in Manhattan’s East Village in 2011 by Face Off Unlimited. batsulive.com

Circus Lates. Monthly residencies from some of the UK’s hottest circus and cabaret companies. Late evening spectaculars with DJs to keep that party going into the small hours.

Kids DO Soho. Boulevard’s curated programme of exceptional family entertainment for toddles to teens. Cast off the shackles of conventional family shows and let your children run away to the circus, be amazed by magic, dance the ‘day’ away to live music and get inspired by the finest in family friendly cabaret. The Kids DO Soho programme will run at weekends with additional shows in half terms and school holidays.

Further information on dates, shows and other performances to be announced soon.

Underbelly Boulevard Home To New Kitty Fisher’s Restaurant

Kitty Fisher’s Group, the team behind acclaimed Kitty Fisher’s in Mayfair and Cora Pearl in Covent Garden, will be opening their new restaurant, Cafe Kitty, in Underbelly Boulevard. They are bringing their uniquely atmospheric hospitality and delicious modern British menu to our theatre. Cafe Kitty will be open for lunch and dinner ‘till late in the evening, as befits its position in the very heart of Soho… Exclusive pre and post show menus will be available for those coming to see shows and tables can be booked at the same time as booking tickets.

Ed Bartlam and Charlie Wood, directors of Underbelly, said; “We are beyond thrilled to announce our first headline show for Boulevard, our initial programming strands and of course our superlative new restaurant partner. Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett is a trailblazing and wild cabaret show, with infectious live music and world class circus skills at its core. It’s perfect for Boulevard and perfect for Soho. There is so much more to announce in terms of our wider programme but these first strands are part of our wider plan to make Underbelly Boulevard a thumping cultural centre in the heart of London, presenting the very finest in live entertainment in the most intimate and exceptional of venues. We are extremely honoured that Kitty Fisher’s Group have chosen Underbelly Boulevard as the location of their new restaurant in Soho. This is a perfect fit. There’s always been a touch of theatricality about their style and the combination of great shows and great food, all under one roof, is a really big WIN for the audiences that we look forward to welcoming to Boulevard from October.”

Tom Mullion and Oz Milburn of Kitty Fisher's Group said; “Everyone at Kitty Fisher's Group is so excited to be moving into Underbelly Boulevard: the theatre has entertainment flowing through its fabric and we'll ensure that its life-affirming pulse continues in the dining room. We have always wanted to be in Soho, and to be able to victual the Underbelly Boulevard patrons and their incredible performers is fantastic. As always in our restaurants, Cafe Kitty will have room for long business lunches and romantic dinners too. Underbelly, who in all they produce make us laugh and cry; then we leave, happily pondering the extraordinary power of artistic endeavour. And now, food.”

Fawn James from Soho Estates said “I am hugely excited for Underbelly Boulevard’s opening plans. Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett is a fabulous choice for their inaugural headline show and truly encompasses the essence of Soho. This building has so much to offer, so with Cafe Kitty as the restaurant and the additional late night and daytime residency plans, they will be providing something for everyone. It was always my dream for the venue to be multifunctional and provide entertainment for all and Underbelly will definitely be achieving that, therefore cementing my view that they are the perfect operator for the Boulevard.”

Operated by Underbelly, producers of the seven-time Olivier award-winning Cabaret and iconic live entertainment events, UNDERBELLY BOULEVARD is a brand-new home for the hottest cabaret, variety and music, comprising of a 200-capacity performance venue, a rehearsal room for hire, daytime hire for events, readings and workshops, a bar and a 100 cover restaurant.

The original Boulevard Theatre site began as a sister venue to the Raymond Revuebar in the late 1950s, before becoming a small theatre in its own right, the ‘Elle et Lui’ theatre. In the late 1970’s, it was renamed the Boulevard Theatre, and was home to a wide variety of productions, most famously to ‘The Comic Strip’, but also included ‘The Collector’ by John Fowles, adapted by David Parker, ‘Infidelities’ starring Jill Bennett and Eddie Izzard’s ‘Raging Bull’ comedy club before closing its doors in the early 1990’s. In 2010, Soho Estates began an extensive regeneration of the Walker’s Court area which included the reopening the Boulevard Theatre in October 2019.

Underbelly are internationally renowned producers, whose work on the Edinburgh Fringe began in the year 2000 and has continued to this day. Their iconic purple cow, Violet, has been seen in Edinburgh, on London’s Southbank, in Hong Kong and more. Their theatrical arm, Underbelly Productions presents, produces and promotes a diverse programme of work including the multi award winning Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, La Clique Live in Leicester Square, Austentatious at The Fortune Theatre, Five Guys Named Moe at the Marble Arch Theatreand the forthcoming production of Macbeth starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma.

Kitty Fisher’s Group has the pleasure of running Kitty Fisher's and Cora Pearl restaurants. Kitty Fisher's opened quietly in January 2015 but quickly garnered universal acclaim. It won Best Restaurant and Best Front of House at the GQ Awards and followed up with Restaurant of the Year at The London Restaurant Festival. Armed with glowing reviews from, amongst others, Fay Maschler, Giles Coren and A.A. Gill, Kitty Fisher’s forged a reputation for outstanding food and service in an uniquely atmospheric setting. Kitty Fisher’s Group opened Cora Pearl to similar acclaim in July 2018, quickly establishing itself as a theatreland classic.