BACK TO TERRA FIRMA Comes to Theatre503 in April

BACK TO TERRA FIRMA, Tamsin Flower's future-gazing love story of opposing worlds will come to Theatre503, April 8-11. Stream Lyric CIC and Theatre503 welcome you to the surprising, yet familiar world of Back to Terra Firma.

The UK is divided into two powerful cities and sprawling cooperative farmlands. When city woman, Ollie, visits the Farmland to sell medicine to official James, an unusual love story begins, complicated by the radicalised boy, who fell on terra firma from the sky, and has been taken in for rehabilitation.

Set in a speculative but familiar version of England, Back to Terra Firma is a darkly funny love story about how people save others and themselves, set against a backdrop of rural health/climate poverty, and urban pressure. It hasn't rained for three years…

Based on a ‘what if?' premise of how environmental and societal conditions might evolve, this one act play tackles the themes of urban/rural division, climate and healthcare sustainability via the meeting of two opposing lifestyles and love-interests.

Originally presented as a closed staged-reading at The Bush Attic Studio in 2024, the play is a neat, one-act chamber piece and received enthusiastic feedback from a mixed audience of industry and theatre lovers.

Writer/Director Tamsin Flower, and actors, Matthew Coulton, Linn Johansson, Cameron Tindall and (tbc) are excited to introduce new, intergenerational audiences for the show to a fun and multi-functional set design from Joy Chen and Jude Fullwood. Nuanced AV highlights the important role of weather in the play's world and a score of Vivaldi's Four

Seasons reimagined punctuates scenes as we observe the action follow the arc of a storm.

Back to Terra Firma's short run at Theatre503 signifies the first run of Tamsin's work in London building on a background of making three ACE supported, interdisciplinary plays in Cambridgeshire and Norfolk. A graduate of UEA's MA in Creative Writing (scriptwriting) programme and a trained actor and journalist, she brings a passion for both current affairs and dramaturgy to the project, as well as more recent experience in communications for sustainability and agri-food research.

Together, the team comprises actors across age-groups & backgrounds, representing Sweden, Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and London, with the romantic leads played by married couple, Linn Johansson and Matthew Coulton – further adding to show's pattern of pairing and symmetry!

