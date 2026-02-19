'Art Cure: An Evening with Daisy Fancourt in Conversation with James Graham and Suzie Miller' Comes to Go Live Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Go Live Theatre has announced a special one night only fundraising event Art Cure: An Evening with Daisy Fancourt in Conversation with James Graham and Suzie Miller taking place on Monday 23 March 2026 at 7pm at The Other Palace Theatre.

Daisy Fancourt, an award-winning scientist and world-leading expert who recently published Art Cure: The Science of How the Arts Transform Our Health, will discuss the life enhancing power of the arts and how engaging with them can improve our health, make us happier and even help us live longer. Hosting are the award-winning playwrights James Graham and Suzie Miller, both Patrons of Go Live Theatre.

Daisy Fancourt said today, “It's a huge pleasure to be collaborating with James Graham, Suzie Miller and Go Live Theatre. I'm really looking forward sharing some of the incredible cutting-edge science about how the arts impact our mind, brain, body and behaviour and having a rich and hopefully provocative discussion about how we engage with and value the arts in society.”

James Graham also said, “Partnering with Go Live Theatre during the West End run of Punch to get new and often marginalised young audiences into the theatre was a living example of how storytelling and the live arts can have a direct, emotional impact. It's a delight to be continuing this relationship and that vital conversation, with Daisy and Suzie, now more than ever.”

Suzie Miller added “I'm thrilled to be sharing the evening with such amazing panellists. Democratising theatre to reach those who might not normally have access, means Go Live Theatre addresses mental health where it matters - inspiring ideas, discussion and community to connect people, introduce dialogue and, reaching hearts and minds through art.”

Chief Executive of Go Live Theatre Sita McIntosh commented, “At Go Live we have long championed engaging with theatre as an antidote to the growing levels of mental health issues in young people particularly isolation and anxiety. We quite literally see the joy on their faces after watching a show, but our data is more quantitative than qualitative and sometimes anecdotal and intuitive which we know doesn't always carry much weight. Having actual scientific data is not only very exciting but crucial to our campaigning. Art Cure is a must-read for anyone passionate about accessibility and engagement of art in all its forms for everyone."