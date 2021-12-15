Anna Lou Larkin to Present LE WINE CLUB at VAULT Festival

Popular cabaret performer Anna Lou Larkin takes the role of sommelier as she brings her brand-new solo show to VAULT Festival for a late Friday night wine tasting paired with a murder mystery. Audiences are invited to join the chanteuse for a tipple as she sets out to solve the mystery of who killed her lover, whilst indulging in the world of wine and adding splashes of accordion-based musical comedy and magic for good measure. Anna Lou Larkin has studied wine up to WSET Level 3 and will bring her real-life experience to the stage in this funny wine-infused cabaret where all of-age audience members will be offered a taster.

From the creator of Contes D'Amour and Cabaret Roulette comes Le Wine Club, which has delighted audiences at Brighton Fringe, Guildford Fringe and the Etcetera Theatre, ahead of its debut at VAULT Festival. Le Wine Club is directed by Michael Keane, a current member of the West End cast of The Play That Goes Wrong.

Anna Lou Larkin said, "I love to remember that wine is above all meant to be fun. And it's even more fun with a little bit of knowledge. I also love a ridiculous rhyme and a ridiculous mystery and I was keen to bring all these things together to create something silly, intriguing, and a teeny tiny bit educational."

Anna Lou Larkin trained at Ecole Lecoq in Paris, worked professionally in French language theatre for 8 years, then in cabaret as Anna Lou. She was a regular at Madame Jojos, Zedel, the RVT and the Edinburgh Fringe, and most recently has been working in children's theatre and online cabaret shows. Anna is also currently studying for WSET level 4 Diploma in Wines.

Director Michael Keane trained at East 15 and is experienced in improv (BBC Radio 1's BattleActs). In 2019 he was selected for the BBC Studios emerging disabled talent scheme and is in the current West End cast of The Play That Goes Wrong. Other previous theatre includes: Sonnet Walks and Shakespeare in the Abbey (Shakespeare's Globe), and previous TV/film includes: Doctor Who (BBC) and The Witcher (Netflix).

Performance Details:

Running Time: 60 minutes | Suitable for ages 15+

Company Information

Directed by Michael Keane Written/Performed/Produced by Anna Lou Larkin

Additional Music by Lawrence Owen Additional Costume Pieces by Marked and Snatched

Listings information

The Pit, The Vaults, Leake Street London, SE1 7NN

Le Wine Club

Fri 28th Jan, 4th Feb, 11th Feb, 10.30pm

From £17

https://vaultfestival.com/events/le-wine-club/ | 020 8050 9241