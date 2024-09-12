Ally Pally Fireworks Festival Will Return in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The UK’s best-loved Fireworks Festival will once more take over the People’s Palace for two nights on 1 and 2 November. Lighting up Ally Pally’s iconic view of the capital’s skyline, and taking over the 196 acres of parkland, London’s biggest and best Fireworks display will be soundtracked by a specially curated playlist.

Alongside the legendary display, the festival also presents big top Cafe De Pally, which includes a plethora of live music and singalongs aided by a brass band, and choir.

Some of London’s best street food, cocktail and craft beer vendors make up StrEATlife, soundtracked by funk-fuelled, comedy duo The Cuban Brothers (1 Nov), and by UK garage legends Artful Dodger (2 Nov).

As part of the festivities, the UK’s largest German bier festival returns to the Palace’s Great Hall, with oompah bands, live music and lederhosen aplenty. Oasis tribute act, Definitely Mightbe (1 Nov) and Abba Revival (2 Nov) take to the stage, with more DJs to be announced.

The Park will also play host to a huge bonfire, funfair and entertainment for all the family, and visitors can also step inside the Palace, with the ice rink featuring a variety of skating sessions and an ice disco.

Simon Fell, Alexandra Palace’s Fireworks Festival director, said: “We can’t wait to welcome everybody up to the Palace for this year’s events. There’s the epic display, our massive bonfire, ice rink and entertainment across the Park and Palace, including live music, family entertainment and the biggest bier festival outside Munich - we call it a festival for a reason! I’m so excited that this year we are adding a fully choreographed drone show launching before the display, this is a first for a London bonfire event and it’s going to be spectacular.”

Full information is available at https://fireworks.london/

Comments