Alex Young Will Star In A New London Production Of ANYONE CAN WHISTLE at Southwark Playhouse

Alex Young will to star in a new London production of a new London production of Arthur

Laurents' and Stephen Sondheim's 1964 musical 'Anyone Can Whistle'.

A political satire about conformity and the ostracisation of those considered 'other' in society,

'Anyone Can Whistle', directed by Matthew Rankcom, will play the Large at Southwark Playhouse, 1 April - 7 May, 2022.

Set in a fictional town where the government controls everything, even The Miracles, this fast paced and off-the-wall musical is as hilarious as it is subversive.

Alex Young (she/her) will play the rich and greedy Mayoress Cora Hoover Hooper, who is hated by her people, with further casting to be announced.

Alex Young was last seen at Southwark Playhouse as Marge in 'Promises, Promises'. Her recent credits include Amalia Balash in 'She Loves Me' (Sheffield Crucible); Nellie Forbush in 'South Pacific' (Chichester Festival Theatre); Brutus in 'Coriolanus' (Sheffield Crucible); Sarah Brown in 'Guys and Dolls' (Sheffield Crucible); Poppy in 'Standing at the Sky's Edge' (Sheffield Crucible); Sally Smith in 'Me And My Girl' (Chichester Festival Theatre); Young Sally in 'Follies' (National Theatre); Carrie Pipperidge in 'Carousel' (ENO/ London Coliseum); Ellie May Chipley in 'Show Boat' (Sheffield Crucible & New London Theatre, West End); Erma in 'Anything Goes' (Sheffield Crucible & UK Tour); Brunhilde in 'I Can't Sing' (London Palladium); Liz in 'High Society' (UK Tour).

'Anyone Can Whistle' opened on Broadway in the 1963/64 season, where it played for only 9

performances before generating a now-revered original cast recording (featuring Lee Remick, Harry Guardino and Angela Lansbury in her Broadway musical debut), and going on to develop a huge following. Its score has generated several standards, including 'There Won't be Trumpets', 'Everybody Says Don't', 'With So Little to Be Sure Of', and the wistful title song.

Tickets: https://www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/show-whats-on/anyone-can-whistle