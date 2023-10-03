Alasdair Beckett-King Will Embark on New UK Tour

The tour kicks off in March 2024 in Birmingham.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Michael Ball Will Embark on UK Tour With ON WITH THE SHOW in 2024 Photo 2 Michael Ball Will Embark on UK Tour With ON WITH THE SHOW in 2024
Review: BOYS FROM THE BLACKSTUFF, Liverpool's Royal Court Photo 3 Review: BOYS FROM THE BLACKSTUFF, Liverpool's Royal Court
GUYS & DOLLS 2023 London Cast Recording to be Released This Month Photo 4 GUYS & DOLLS 2023 London Cast Recording to be Released This Month

Alasdair Beckett-King Will Embark on New UK Tour

With several viral internet hits, appearances on Mock The Week a debut performance on Comedy Central Live and an upcoming debut on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown later this year, two sensational children's books and a sell-out UK tour earlier this year under his (vegan leather) belt, Alasdair Becket King is taking his total sell-out Edinburgh Fringe show “Nevermore”  on tour across the UK, playing 23 dates from March to May 2024.

 

Sea levels have been rising Alasdair's whole life. But for the first 16 years he was getting taller, so he didn't notice. Now 6"2, Alasdair Beckett-King is the only comedian brave enough to speak out against that wet b*stard: The North Sea.

 

Nevermore is more than an anti-sea diatribe. As a 500 year old man ABK is uniquely poised to draw parallels between the history of the ever- shrinking British Isles, and his own childhood in the swinging 1990s. The multi award- winning stand-up comedian unravels some of life's shallowest mysteries:

 

  1. What are train guards actually guarding?
  2. Why wasn't Jaws set in County Durham?
  3. Does his hair do that on its own?

 

Out of the swirling maelstrom he steps, his sword of jokes, his shield of mischief and his armour made of a third amusing thing. The show that many people are calling “Nevermore“ is an island in a sea of existential terror and entirely justified fears. It is silly, faintly mystical and does not (at the time of going to press) feature any ravens. It is also a real show with jokes and everything.

 

Alasdair Beckett-King won the Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year in 2017 and garnered a very enthusiastic critical response plus Amused Moose Comedy Award nomination with his debut Edinburgh show of the same year. Alongside his TV appearances and YouTube fame, he has featured on BBC radio as a comedian and sketch writer and performed stand-up across the UK, at Glastonbury, Citadel Fest, the Udderbelly Southbank and the Fringe. He once won a student RTS award and was nominated for a Student Oscar, but quit filmmaking for stand-up on realising it was a cheaper medium to be unsuccessful in.

Tour Dates

MARCH

27/03/2024                                     Birmingham - The Old Rep.

29/03/2024                                     Glasgow - Comedy Festival

30/03/2024                                     Belfast - The Limelight 

 

APRIL                

02/04/2024                                     Colchester - Arts Centre                  

05/04/2024                                     Cambridge - Junction

06/04/2024                                     Canterbury - Gulbenkian Theatre   

10/04/2024                                     Nottingham - New Theatre

12/04/2024                                     Southampton - The Attic

13/04/2024                                     Salisbury - Arts Centre                     

19/04/2024                                     Leeds - City Varieties

20/04/2024                                     Liverpool - Hardman Street

21/04/2024                                     Manchester - Home          

24/04/2024                                     Bristol - The Redgrave Theatre

25/04/2024                                     Shrewsbury - The Walker Theatre

27/04/2024                                     Newcastle - The Stand

 

MAY     

01/05/2024                                     Norwich - Norwich Playhouse

02/05/2024                                     Brighton - Komedia

03/05/2024                                     Bury St Edmunds - Theatre Royal

              

07/05/2024                                     Swindon - Arts Centre

08/05/2024                                     Cardiff - The Glee Club 

09/05/2024                                     Exeter - Phoenix 

10/05/2024                                     Taunton - Tacchi-Morris Arts Centre

16/05/2024 & 24/05/2024            London  - Leicester Square Theatre

 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Apples and Snakes Launch FUTURE VOICES Program Photo
Apples and Snakes Launch FUTURE VOICES Program

To celebrate their 40th anniversary, Apples and Snakes are offering 40 poets the opportunity to learn about creating visuals to accompany their poetry, an increasingly necessary skill in the digital era. 

2
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN at Salisbury Playhouse Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN at Salisbury Playhouse

All new rehearsal photos have been released from THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN, based on the bestselling novel by Paula Hawkins and DreamWorks and adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel. Check out the photos here!

3
NYLON Comes to Southbank Centres London Literature Festival Photo
NYLON Comes to Southbank Centre's London Literature Festival

Featuring Lemn Sissay and Salena Godden for the UK, and Kwame Dawes, Ugochi Nwaogwugwu and Jive Poetic from the USA, Apples and Snakes will explore identity, social justice and the complexities of human nature in an eclectic mix of performances at the Southbank Centre’s London Literature Festival. Learn more about the show here!

4
THE THREE LITTLE PIGGIES Will Embark on UK Tour Photo
THE THREE LITTLE PIGGIES Will Embark on UK Tour

A joyful, family-friendly retelling of The Three Little Pigs is set to tour the UK from Autumn. Check out the full list of tour dates here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW Video
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA Video
Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# William Shakespeare's Macbeth
The Barnfield Theatre (11/17-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol
The North Wall Arts Centre (12/03-1/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# These Demons
Theatre503 (9/26-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# William Shakespeare's Macbeth
Brixham Theatre (11/10-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dracula: Mina's Reckoning
Belgrade Theatre (10/18-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tess
Unit 15 Circus City Bristol (10/13-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
Cornerstone Arts Centre (10/18-10/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
Wells Maltings (10/26-10/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Woodhill
The North Wall Arts Centre (10/19-10/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tess
Cornerstone, Didcot (11/29-11/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You