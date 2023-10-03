Alasdair Beckett-King Will Embark on New UK Tour

With several viral internet hits, appearances on Mock The Week a debut performance on Comedy Central Live and an upcoming debut on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown later this year, two sensational children's books and a sell-out UK tour earlier this year under his (vegan leather) belt, Alasdair Becket King is taking his total sell-out Edinburgh Fringe show “Nevermore” on tour across the UK, playing 23 dates from March to May 2024.

Sea levels have been rising Alasdair's whole life. But for the first 16 years he was getting taller, so he didn't notice. Now 6"2, Alasdair Beckett-King is the only comedian brave enough to speak out against that wet b*stard: The North Sea.

Nevermore is more than an anti-sea diatribe. As a 500 year old man ABK is uniquely poised to draw parallels between the history of the ever- shrinking British Isles, and his own childhood in the swinging 1990s. The multi award- winning stand-up comedian unravels some of life's shallowest mysteries:

What are train guards actually guarding? Why wasn't Jaws set in County Durham? Does his hair do that on its own?

Out of the swirling maelstrom he steps, his sword of jokes, his shield of mischief and his armour made of a third amusing thing. The show that many people are calling “Nevermore“ is an island in a sea of existential terror and entirely justified fears. It is silly, faintly mystical and does not (at the time of going to press) feature any ravens. It is also a real show with jokes and everything.

Alasdair Beckett-King won the Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year in 2017 and garnered a very enthusiastic critical response plus Amused Moose Comedy Award nomination with his debut Edinburgh show of the same year. Alongside his TV appearances and YouTube fame, he has featured on BBC radio as a comedian and sketch writer and performed stand-up across the UK, at Glastonbury, Citadel Fest, the Udderbelly Southbank and the Fringe. He once won a student RTS award and was nominated for a Student Oscar, but quit filmmaking for stand-up on realising it was a cheaper medium to be unsuccessful in.

Tour Dates

MARCH

27/03/2024 Birmingham - The Old Rep.

29/03/2024 Glasgow - Comedy Festival

30/03/2024 Belfast - The Limelight

APRIL

02/04/2024 Colchester - Arts Centre

05/04/2024 Cambridge - Junction

06/04/2024 Canterbury - Gulbenkian Theatre

10/04/2024 Nottingham - New Theatre

12/04/2024 Southampton - The Attic

13/04/2024 Salisbury - Arts Centre

19/04/2024 Leeds - City Varieties

20/04/2024 Liverpool - Hardman Street

21/04/2024 Manchester - Home

24/04/2024 Bristol - The Redgrave Theatre

25/04/2024 Shrewsbury - The Walker Theatre

27/04/2024 Newcastle - The Stand

MAY

01/05/2024 Norwich - Norwich Playhouse

02/05/2024 Brighton - Komedia

03/05/2024 Bury St Edmunds - Theatre Royal

07/05/2024 Swindon - Arts Centre

08/05/2024 Cardiff - The Glee Club

09/05/2024 Exeter - Phoenix

10/05/2024 Taunton - Tacchi-Morris Arts Centre

16/05/2024 & 24/05/2024 London - Leicester Square Theatre