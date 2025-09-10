Alan Bennett's TALKING HEADS to Launch UK Tour in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Play's The Thing, a professional theatre company based in Milton Keynes, is bringing Alan Bennett's iconic 'Talking Heads' to UK audiences showcasing two of the collection's most beloved monologues: 'A Lady of Letters' and 'Soldiering On'.

Performed by two accomplished actors, these short plays are both funny and heartbreaking, offering a look into the lives of ordinary people whose lives are anything but.

Talking Heads was first broadcast on the BBC in 1988 and was well-loved for its simplicity, honest characters, and relatable stories. The monologues have become a modern classic.

Irene Ruddock in 'A Lady of Letters', fills her lonely days by writing letters of complaint, only to discover that as her interference escalates, she experiences some unexpected consequences. In 'Soldiering On', Muriel Carpenter has just become a widow and quietly unravels as her family and finances slip away.

"We are looking forward to bringing Alan Bennett's characters to life and share their stories to more people across the country," says Rosemary Hill, Artistic Director at The Play's The Thing Theatre Company.

"Even 40 years on, their stories of struggles, loneliness, resilience, and need for connection, still resonate to many today."

"The stories are funny, but also poignant, which will hopefully give our audiences some food for thought following the performance."

The eight-venue tour will bring these unforgettable voices to theatres and arts centres across the country:

Arena Theatre, Wolverhampton on 16th October

The Core Theatre, Solihull on 17th October

Westacre Theatre, King's Lynn on 18th October

The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury on 22nd October

The Albany Theatre, Coventry on 23rd October

Cidermill Theatre, Chipping Camden on 24th October

The Carnegie & Guildhall Complex, Thetford on 29th October

The Maltings, St Albans on 30th October