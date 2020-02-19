Additional £15 Preview Performance for THE BOOK OF MORMON Announced at Birmingham Hippodrome

An additional preview is announced today for the upcoming Birmingham Hippodrome season of The Book of Mormon on Tuesday 3 March 2020 at 7.30pm. This will be the first chance for fans to see the much-anticipated Broadway smash hit in Birmingham.

Over 1,500 tickets for this first Birmingham preview will be priced at just £15 each and will be available to purchase in person only via the Birmingham Hippodrome Box Office, located on Thorp Street, from 10am on Monday 24 February 2020. Tickets will be issued as a maximum of two per person on a first come first served basis

The Tony®, Olivier® and Grammy® award-winning show plays at Birmingham Hippodrome through to Saturday 28 March 2020 with tickets available via www.thebookofmormonmusical.com and www.birminghamhippodrome.com.

The cast of The Book of Mormon in Birmingham will be led by Robert Colvin as Elder Price and Conner Peirson as Elder Cunningham. They are joined by Nicole-Lily Baisden as Nabulungi, Will Hawksworth as Elder McKinley, Ewen Cummins as Mafala Hatimbi, Johnathan Tweedie as Joseph Smith and Thomas Vernal as the General.

The company will include Jed Berry, David Brewis, Melissa Brown-Taylor, Chinasa, Sanchia Amber Clarke, Tre Copeland-Williams, George Crawford, Tom Dickerson, Jordan Lee Davies, Jemal Felix, Olivia Foster-Browne, Patrick George, Isaac Hesketh, Evan James, Alex James-Hatton, Nicole Louise, Fergal McGoff, Jesus Reyes Ortiz, Lawrence Rowe, Lukin Simmonds, Chomba S Taulo, Tommy Wade-Smith, Sharon Wattis and Jacob Yarlett.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the creators of the Emmy and Peabody award-winning television show, South Park, now in its twenty-second season, and the feature films South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut and Team America: World Police.

Robert Lopez co-created the Broadway musical Avenue Q and co-wrote the songs for Disney's Frozen and Coco. He is one of only fifteen artists to win all four major entertainment awards - Emmy®, Grammy®, Oscar® and Tony® Awards.

The Book of Mormon follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that's a long way from their home in Salt Lake City.

Since making its world premiere in March 2011 at New York's Eugene O'Neill Theatre, where it won nine Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, The Book of Mormon has been performed on three continents and won over thirty international awards. The musical has smashed long-standing box office records in New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney and cities across the U.S.

The London production opened in February 2013, winning four Olivier Awards® including Best New Musical, and breaking the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history. It has sold out every one of its 2857 performances to date at the Prince of Wales Theatre.

Book, Music and Lyrics are by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. Directed by Casey Nicholaw and Trey Parker, The Book of Mormon has choreography by Casey Nicholaw, set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design by Brian Ronan, orchestrations by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus and music supervision and vocal arrangements by Stephen Oremus.

The Book of Mormon is produced by Anne Garefino, Scott Rudin, Important Musicals and Sonia Friedman Productions.

The Book of Mormon comes to Birmingham Hippodrome from Tuesday 3 - Saturday 28 March 2020. Visit birminghamhippodrome.com or call 0844 338 5000 (4.5p per minute plus your phone company's access charge) for more information and to book.

Conner Peirson is appearing with the support of UK Equity, incorporating the Variety Artistes' Federation, pursuant to an exchange programme between American Equity and UK Equity.

Photo Credit: Paul Coltas





