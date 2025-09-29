Ada and Bron Bring THE ORIGIN OF LOVE to Soho Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BAFTA and Edinburgh Comedy Award nominated, Broadcast Award winning comedy duo Ada & Bron are bringing their debut show The Origin of Love to London's Soho Theatre this October. Debauchery, live music and cuckolding to the eleventh degree, The Origin of Love is an absurd, larger-than-life character comedy for lovers of the strange, stupid and sexy.

Wildly inventive and emotionally kaleidoscopic, The Origin of Love plunges headfirst into a surreal mythology of yearning, heartbreak and hope. Told through a patchwork of absurd vignettes, confessional letters and romantic misfires, this genre-defying show examines our messy attempts to connect. Delivered with frenetic energy and poetic abandon, the performance veers from high-concept silliness to gut-wrenchingly heartfelt. What emerges is a touching, tangled exploration of love from the delusional to the enduring and the defiant search for meaning amid the chaos of modern intimacy.

This smash hit debut was named among the best reviewed comedy shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this year where it recieved 5 stars from Broadway World and was nominated for the Edinburgh Comedy Award, NextUp's Biggest Award in Comedy and The Comedians' Choice Award.

The Origin of Love is written and performed by Ada Player and Bron Waugh, and features live music written and performed by Ed Lyness.

Ada Player co-created and starred in the BAFTA nominated Channel 4 comedy Blap 'Peaked' produced by Boffola Productions. She has a leading role in a BBC taster starring Rob Brydon and has acted in the upcoming 'The Power of Parker', 'Mr Bigstuff' and projects directed by Edgar Wright and Charlotte Regan. She is a regular in Lorna Rose Treen's BBC Radio 4 show 'Time of The Week', and TikToks which get millions of views. Ada co-created and performed in short films 'Spare Part' and 'Coach' and collaborative online miniseries 'Storytellers' which included the 2021 Funny Women Award winner 'Johnny and Tommy'.

Bron Waugh co-created the BAFTA nominated Channel 4 comedy Blap 'Peaked' produced by Boffola Productions. He studied Theatre and Film at the University of Bristol, where he performed in and co-created clown show 'Blue Inkwell' and sell-out comedy 'Other Worlds', alongside acting in Elliot Brett's debut play 'My People'. This year he performed in the new play 'Cosmic Healing?' at the Tabard Theatre. He has starred in and co-directed short films 'Coach' and 'A Blossom Blooms', which were screened as part of The Indoors Project.

Tickets for Ada & Bron: The Origin of Live at Soho Theatre 8:45pm 13th - 18th October 2025 are available from £17 at https://sohotheatre.com/events/ada-and-bron-the-origin-of-love/